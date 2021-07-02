The SWAG Burger Stays - BurgerFi's Limited Time Burger Becomes a Permanent Menu Item

"It all starts with having a great concept and product created by our very own Chef Paul Griffin. In the midst of all the buzz around the spicy chicken wars, we felt that changing it up with a spicy premium burger was the right product at the right time. Our company and franchise restaurant teams overcame labor and staffing challenges and did a great job executing the product and delivering a great guest experience," said Henry Gonzalez, CMO of Burgerfi.

The SWAG burger consists of a Double Wagyu and Brisket Blend Burger, Charred Jalapeños, Candied Ghost Pepper Bacon, Sweet Tomato Relish, Pepper Jack Cheese and Hot Steak Sauce. The melodies of textures and levels of spices created the ideal burger that packs a punch without being overwhelming. BurgerFi fans are understandably passionate about their burgers, in fact BurgerFi was voted "Top Better Burger Chain in Fast Casual Restaurants" by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards earlier this year. BurgerFi was also named FastCasual's Top Brand of 2021 making this year one for the books.

Commenting on the approach to the launch, Henry Gonzalez said, "I joined the team to help bring a more consumer and data driven approach to how we market the brand. So we did a few things differently with this promotional product. SWAG was the first product to be concept tested to optimize the name, build and we tested various price points to gauge elasticity. When it was clear we had a winner, our marketing team and agency partners did a great job taking the marketing to a whole new level. We launched with a strong PR effort, bolstered support across digital platforms, testing various creative executions to optimize campaign performance. Fortunately, all things came together well to deliver a successful product that drove guest satisfaction and increased profitability for our restaurants. When it was clear it had the potential of becoming a mainstay on the menu, we even tested it under that scenario by de-emphasizing promotional support and treating it like a regular menu item. It continued to perform which led to the decision to make it a permanent item."

The SWAG Burger is only one of three LTO items to go from limited time to permanent at BurgerFi. BurgerFi's famed CEO Burger and the Banana Churro Shake were both added as permanent fixtures to the menu after successful limited-time campaigns.

"As part of our mission to redefine the way the world eats burgers, we're always trying to push the envelope and offer a unique experience. We used a premium wagyu beef and seared the jalapenos into the beef instead of layering them on top, and used a candied ghost pepper bacon which takes longer to make but so worth it. When these nuances all come together, it creates magic. We love when LTO's have such a huge demand that they turn into staples. It gives us additional motivation and drive to get creative and push the boundaries of the typical fast-casual burger chain," says Paul Griffin, Chief Culinary Officer of BurgerFi.

The SWAG Burger is available in all restaurants, online and through the BurgerFi app, as well as through third party delivery, at participating locations. For more information and to find the nearest location, visit www.burgerfi.com and download the BurgerFi app.

About BurgerFi International (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW)

Established in 2011, BurgerFi is among the nation's fastest-growing better burger concepts with approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants domestically and internationally. The concept is chef-founded and is committed to serving fresh food of transparent quality. BurgerFi uses 100% American angus beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals, or additives. BurgerFi's menu also includes high quality wagyu beef, antibiotic and cage-free chicken offerings, fresh, hand-cut sides and custard shakes and concretes. BurgerFi was named QSR Magazine's Breakout Brand of 2020, Fast Casual's 2021 #1 Brand of the Year, was named "Best Burger Joint" by Consumer Reports and fellow public interest organizations in the 2019 Chain Reaction Study, listed as a "Top Restaurant Brand to Watch" by Nation's Restaurant News in 2019 and is included in Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies List. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com. Download the BurgerFi App on iOS or Android devices for rewards and 'Like' BurgerFi on Facebook or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram and Twitter.

BurgerFi® is a Registered Trademark of BurgerFi IP, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BurgerFi.

