The Sway Effect Announces New Product Suite To Determine If Brands 'Hold Sway,' Assessing The Power Of Their Brand Equity

NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sway Effect, an integrated marketing and communications network, today announced the creation of a new product suite focused on helping brands determine their power of 'holding sway.' The product suite includes a diagnostic tool with a six-point benchmark for companies to assess and harness the power of their brand in real-time and an accompanying workshop, which will provide recommendations to help brands reach their next level of influence.

"The power of 'holding sway' is the new power of PR," said Jennifer Risi, Founder and President of The Sway Effect. "As we emerge from the pandemic, we want to help brands understand their power, as well as how to maximize and sustain potential. Our new product suite will give brands an inside look of where they are and how they stack up against their competitors and with their key stakeholders."

As part of The Sway Effect's diagnostic tool, brands will be evaluated against six criteria:

Purpose: Business and societal goals; as well as a brand's reason for being, inclusive of its vision and mission. Idea Equity: Insight-based concepts that inspire, engage and galvanize. Influential Relationships and Persuasion Partners: Internal and external influencers, plus unexpected influential relationships – the heart of a brand's business. Relevance: Tapping into the currency of the "who" and "what" of today and the "who" and "what" to emerge. Action and Activism: The power of "doing" and making change happen. The Power of Surprise: The unexpected, the unusual, the humorous and the one-in-a-million.

"Our new diagnostic tool and workshop will be an important addition to the tools that many marketers use in assessing the power of their brand in the marketplace," said Mitch Markson, Creator and Ground Control at Markson IdeaCraft, and Network Partner at The Sway Effect. "As we have seen from our work, the true power of 'holding sway' is not about wielding autocratic power but developing approaches and initiatives that are based on the mutual benefits and rewards of sharing power and building lasting equity for all involved."

In addition to the new product suite, The Sway Effect also launched The Sway Effect Index, an ongoing consumer sentiment survey that will take a pulse of the "who" and "what" currently 'holding sway'. The index will also identify brand winners and losers based on the current environment.

In the inaugural release of The Sway Effect Index, the top findings uncovered:

69% of respondents said activist brands don't influence their purchasing decisions.

Respondents said how employees are treated (58.6%), high quality products or services (57.9%) and listening to employees (55.5%) 'swayed' their opinion of brands.

Top brands that 'hold sway' include Pfizer, Amazon, Zoom, Tik Tok and Microsoft.

and Microsoft. Top brands that 'lost sway' include FOX News, Facebook, CNN, Royal Caribbean and Twitter.

Respondents said they were most surprised by the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol (49.6%) and the COVID-19 vaccination progress (41.9%).

"Our survey identified respondents are craving a return to simpler times, with less stress and less division," added Risi. "Brands need to consider this shift as they create their campaigns and programs for the year ahead. We encourage marketers to take our test and get a pulse on where they are to see how their brand has fared amidst the pandemic – and then reconsider their path forward."

For more information on The Sway Effect product suite and to take our test, please reach out to [email protected].

Survey Methodology

Results in The Sway Effect Index survey are based on the responses of 1,500 nationally representative respondents recruited from Facebook and Instagram via the survey platform Stickybeak. This audience was self-selecting, weighted in accordance with latest census statistics across gender, divisions, and three age bands. Fieldwork was conducted between March 29, 2021 and April 4, 2021. The maximum sampling error for a sample size of 1,500 at the 95% confidence level is ± 2.5%.

About The Sway Effect

The Sway Effect is an integrated marketing and communications network headquartered in New York City with network partners spanning across the U.S., Latin America, and Europe. At the heart of its work, The Sway Effect is focused on "swaying" opinion and influencing outcomes on behalf of our clients while putting diversity, equity and inclusion at the center of everything. Providing answers to whatever a client's challenge may be, the network brings subject matter experts together to execute seamless, broad-reaching campaigns across channels, across industries, and from anywhere in the world. The Sway Effect has been named a finalist in PRWeek's 2021 Agencies of the Year, PRovoke's 2021 SABRE Awards North America, as well as to PRovoke's 2020 Agencies of the Year. For more information, visit theswayeffect.com or follow us on LinkedIn at theswayeffect, on Twitter at @swayeffect, and on Instagram at @theswayeffect.

