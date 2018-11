The Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. Announces Final Results Of Cash Tender Offer

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE: SWZ), a non-diversified registered closed-end investment company, announced today the final results of its tender offer (the "Offer") to acquire up to 24,638,918 shares of the Fund's common stock. The acquired stock represents approximately 65% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Fund. The Offer expired at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on November 16, 2018 (the "Expiration Date").

Based on information provided by American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, the depositary for the Offer, 26,085,768 shares of the Fund's common stock or approximately 68.8% of the Fund's outstanding shares were validly tendered and not withdrawn by the Expiration Date. The Fund has accepted 24,638,918 shares for cash payment at a price equal to $7.86 per share, which represents 98% of the Fund's net asset value per share of $8.02 as of the close of the regular trading session of the New York Stock Exchange on November 19, 2018. As the total number of shares validly tendered exceeded the number of shares the Fund offered to purchase pursuant to the Offer, approximately 94.45% of the Fund's shares tendered by each tendering stockholder were accepted for purchase. Following the purchase of the 24,638,918 shares, the Fund will have 13,267,110 shares outstanding and the pro forma net asset value per share as of November 19, 2018, adjusted to give effect to the purchase of shares pursuant to the Offer, was $8.32.

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc.

The Fund (www.swzfund.com) is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity and equity-linked securities of Swiss companies. Its shares are listed on the NYSE under the symbol "SWZ." The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing generally in Swiss equity and equity-linked securities that are traded on a Swiss stock exchange, traded at the pre-bourse level of one or more Swiss stock exchanges, traded through a market maker or traded over the counter in Switzerland. The Fund also may invest in Swiss equity and equity-linked securities of Swiss companies that are traded on other major European stock exchanges.

Closed-end funds, unlike open-end funds, are not continuously offered. Typically, shares of closed-end funds are sold in the open market through a stock exchange. Shares of closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount to net asset value. The price of the Fund's shares is determined by a number of factors, several of which are beyond the control of the Fund. Therefore, the Fund cannot predict whether its shares will trade at, below or above net asset value.

The Fund is managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc.

About Schroder Investment Management North America Inc.

Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. and Schroder Investment Management North America Limited, investment advisors registered with the U.S. SEC, are units of Schroders plc (SDR.L), a global asset management company with approximately $590.8 billion under management and administration as of September 30, 2018. Schroder's clients include major financial institutions including banks and insurance companies, as well as local and public authorities, public and private pension funds, endowments and foundations, intermediaries and advisors, as well as high net worth individuals and retail investors. The firm has built one of the largest networks of offices of any dedicated asset management company with more than 500 portfolio managers and analysts covering the world's investment markets, offering a comprehensive range of products and services.

Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. provides asset management products and services to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Schroders plc, a U.K. public company with shares listed on the London Stock Exchange.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the Fund's shares in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

