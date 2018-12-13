NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethical concerns regarding embryonic stem cells is expected to drive the overall growth of the synthetic stem cells market.



The synthetic stem cells market is expected to grow from USD 14 million in 2023 to USD 37 million by 20283, at a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period. The synthetic stem cells market is driven by various factors such as ethical concerns regarding embryonic stem cells and the risk of tumor formation and immune rejection of natural stem cells. However, the unclear and unstructured regulations on the use of synthetic stem cells can hinder the growth of the market.



The neurological disorders segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The neurological disorders application is the faster-growing segment in the overall synthetic stem cells market. Based on application, the synthetic stem cells market is segmented into cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, and other diseases that include various cancers, wounds and injuries, musculoskeletal disorders, and blood disorders that require regenerative therapies.



North America is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Countries in North America are constantly modernizing their healthcare infrastructure by investing in advanced therapies. The increasing prevalence of target diseases, focus on development of for regenerative medicines, fast adoption of advanced therapies, and regulatory support for stem cell therapies will result in the high rate of adoption of synthetic stem cell therapies in this region by 2023.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the synthetic stem cells market.

•?By Company Type: Tier 1: 42%, Tier 2: 37%, and Tier 3: 21%

•?By Designation: C-level Executives: 34%, Directors: 42%, and Others: 24%

•?By Region: North America: 32%, Europe: 30%, APAC: 24%, and RoW: 14%



The synthetic stem cells market comprises two major providers, namely, North Carolina State University (NCSU) (US) and Zhengzhou University (China).



Research Coverage:

This market study covers the synthetic stem cells market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on application and region.



