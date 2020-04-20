The System Integration Services Market for Industrial Automation Market is expected to grow by $ 491.33 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The analyst has been monitoring the system integration services market for industrial automation market in India and it is poised to grow by $ 491.33 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period. Our reports on system integration services market for industrial automation market in India provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current India market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing plant complexities, shortage of skilled workforce, and growth of the manufacturing sector due to favourable government policies. In addition, increasing plant complexities is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The system integration services market for industrial automation market in India market analysis include end-user segments and service segments



The system integration services market for industrial automation market in India is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Process industry

• discrete industry



By Service

• Software Integration Services

• Hardware Integration Services

• Consulting Services



This study identifies the increasing need for MACs as one of the prime reasons driving the system integration services market for industrial automation market in India growth during the next few years. Also, growing implementation of Software as a Service, and value chain integration by automation solution providers will lead to the sizable demand of the market



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our system integration services market for industrial automation market in India covers the following areas:

• System integration services market for industrial automation market in India sizing

• System integration services market for industrial automation market in India forecast

• System integration services market for industrial automation market in India industry analysis



