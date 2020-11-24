The Tailored Branch Disrupts $582M Holiday Decor Market

SEATTLE, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tailored Branch announced the launch of a new e-commerce site offering customers Christmas tree decorations for rent. The Tailored Branch is the first company to rent pre-themed tree ornament kits to customers around the U.S. The Tailored Branch officially launched on November 17, 2020.

By offering Christmas tree ornaments as a service, customers save money and are enabled to change their theme year-to-year based on the latest style trends. The company's seamless rental process delivers a kit of the customer's choosing in time for the start of the new holiday season. Once the holidays have passed, ornaments are simply boxed up and sent back – saving consumers 11 months of storage. Kits are rented in 4-day or 35-seasonal day terms. With most Americans in holiday lock-down, The Tailored Branch enables the magic of the holidays to be as convenient as ever, especially during a pandemic.

Founder Crystal Menees, a corporate veteran, noticed an opportunity in the holiday décor market and built The Tailored Branch to offer convenience, access to design, and a sustainable alternative to holiday décor. "The Tailored Branch provides access; customers no longer need to spend thousands of dollars have a beautiful designer tree, or find storage solutions for the remaining 11 months of the year for their ornaments." she says. "And without sacrificing the tradition of tree decorating, our kits give back desperately needed time and convivence during an already busy season".

That commitment starts with offering a select dedicated inventory of tree designs, with names such as "Santa's Coming to Town" and a 2020 collector "Social Justice" focusing on the Black Lives Matter movement. Dedicated to the customer experience, all kits include easy to follow instructions on how to decorate the tree as well as labels on each ornament clearly indicating what step comes next, enabling non-designers to replicate a designer tree at home.

The Tailored Branch provides everything customers need for shipping and returning their kits. Each kit includes a reusable shipping box, return label and a return checklist. This makes it easy for customers to receive their rentals and ship their rented kits back once their rental period is over.

For more information on the launch of The Tailored Branch, please visit https://thetailoredbranch.com.

