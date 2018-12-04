The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces Share Repurchases under its Discount Management Program

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (TWN) (the "Fund") announced today that for the period December 3, 2018 through December 7, 2018, the Fund repurchased a total of 5,528 shares under the Fund's Discount Management Program as follows:

Purchase Date Shares Repurchased December 3, 2018 2,633 December 6, 2018 262 December 7, 2018 2,633

The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TWN."

For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at www.thetaiwanfund.com or call 1-877-217-9502.

