The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces Share Repurchases under its Discount Management Program

NEW YORK, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (TWN) (the "Fund") announced today that for the period March 11, 2019 through March 15, 2019, the Fund repurchased a total of 11,067 shares under the Fund's Discount Management Program as follows:

Purchase Date





Shares Repurchased March 11, 2019





2,289 March 12, 2019





2,289 March 13, 2019





2,000 March 14, 2019





2,289 March 15, 2019





2,200

*****

The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TWN."

For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at www.thetaiwanfund.com or call 1-877-217-9502.

SOURCE The Taiwan Fund, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.thetaiwanfund.com

