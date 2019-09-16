The Taiwan Innotech Expo Opens on September 26th

At TIE 2019, the "Future Technology" pavilion will focus on the three themes of "Smart Factory", "Digital Services" and "Smart City". With the support of the Industrial Development Bureau, Department of Industrial Technology, and the Small and Medium Enterprise Administration of the MOEA, the National Development Council, and the Ministry of National Defense, 17 R&D institutes and 60 domestic enterprises will display over one hundred domestically-developed technologies and products. Scenarios of smart cities, information centers, and smart factories will be demonstrated in a dynamic and systematic way. In addition, in response to the government's 5+2 Industrial Innovation Plan, the "Defense Technology Zone" is set up to showcase the technologies of aerospace defense, indigenous defense submarine, and civil-military integration, fully presenting the technological achievements of the defense industry. The goal is to assist industries in developing civilian and commercial technologies and promote international cooperation for quick access to the global aerospace defense system and components market. Furthermore, the "Future Mobility" will present driverless vehicle systems and telematics technologies, allowing visitors to learn about relevant innovative technologies via interactive experience.

In the "Sustainability" pavilion organized by the COA, the themes that will be presented include Sustainable agriculture, green energy technology and the newly introduced "Circular Economy". In particular, the "Resource Circulation & Regeneration Zone" is set up to exhibit green processes, resource recovery, and innovative eco-friendly materials. The Industrial Development Bureau and EPA will build a technology promotional space to bring about the newest trends and business opportunities in circular economy. In addition, the State-Owned Enterprise Commission, Atomic Energy Council, Bureau of Energy, and other departments will showcase relevant R&D achievements. Companies who wish to keep up with the trend must visit.

Moreover, the "Innovative Invention" pavilion set up by the "Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST)" and "Ministry of Education (MOE)" will present the theme: "New DNA - Dreams without Limits". Various universities and research institutes have come together to participate in this pavilion. Innovative smart applications in smart medical, smart life, smart traffic, and smart energy will be exhibited. The goal is to show the world the unlimited possibilities of Taiwan's technological development towards a better life.

Many World-Renowned Institutions Come Together at This Major Technology Trade Platform

This year, more than 50 international institutions and companies are invited to the exhibition, including Nissan, National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) of Thailand, Singapore's Nanyang Technological University, Microsoft, TÜV Rheinland, BASF, and Fraunhofer HHI. Their R&D applications span areas of automobile, chemical industry, energy, medicine, and IoT. It is expected through this event, Taiwan can become a technology bridge between Southeast Asia and developed countries, acting an international R&D hub that will stimulate bilateral cooperation in intellectual property technology.

Concurrently, due to the global economic and trade competition, industry development strategies that are based on intellectual property are becoming more and more important. To this end, TIE will also hold the 2019 Global IP Strategy and Marketing Forum on September 27th at TICC. The former WIPO Deputy CEO Mr. James Pooley, Intel's Director of Patents for Asia-Pacific Zhou Guo-jun, IBM's head of IP Licensing for Asia-Pacific Mitsuaki Matsumura, NTT DOCOMO's General Manager of Corporate Marketing Strategy Department Shouichi Motodaka, Ocean Tomo's Managing Director Mr. Justin Lewis, and other international high-level executives and IP experts are invited to the forum. Keynotes and cross-border talks on "trade secrets" and "technical cooperation" will be held.

Visitors are welcome to TIE 2019 to experience and gain in-depth understanding of Taiwan's huge reservoir of research and development. The three-day event will also provide an IP and technology trade platform to promote the commercialization and globalization of Taiwan's intellectual property and technology, in order to open up investment opportunities and help the industry create new markets.

Taiwan Innotech Expo

Date: September 26th (Thursday) – September 28th (Saturday), 2019

Venue: Taipei World Trade Center Hall 1

Website: https://tie.twtm.com.tw/

