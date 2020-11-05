The Tapella & Eberspacher Law Firm Named in 2021 Edition of "Best Law Firms" by U.S. News -- Best Lawyers®

CHARLESTON, Ill., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tapella & Eberspacher Law Firm has been ranked in the 2021 Edition of "Best Law Firms," presented by U.S. News — Best Lawyers®. On an annual basis, this publication ranks law firms according to three tiers based on legal practice area and geographic location. The review process is rigorous, with only a select few firms even qualifying for consideration.

In curating "Best Law Firms," U.S. News — Best Lawyers® sends submission packets to all qualifying firms, which solely include law firms with at least one lawyer nationally recognized in the most recent edition of The Best Lawyers in America© on their legal team. Firms extrapolate on their past achievements, successes, and examples of their demonstrated legal prowess in these submission packets. These claims are then examined by U.S. News — Best Lawyers®, as they contact professional references and clients for verification.

The Tapella & Eberspacher Law Firm successfully passed this meticulous review, earning them a ranking in the 2021 Edition of "Best Law Firms" for personal injury litigation on the side of plaintiffs in Springfield, Illinois. This is the second year in a row that the firm has been ranked in this esteemed publication.

If you are seeking legal counsel who truly cares about you as a person, not just as another case file, The Tapella & Eberspacher Law Firm is the firm for you. Their attorneys value compassion as an integral part of their legal practice and have successfully won a plethora of cases as a result. No firm can guarantee results, but a proven track record of success does speak to how experienced they are in their practice area.

For more information about "Best Law Firms" rankings, visit bestlawfirms.usnews.com .

