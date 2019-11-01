The Tapella & Eberspacher Law Firm Recognized by U.S. News - Best Lawyers® as One of Their "Best Law Firms" of 2020

CHARLESTON, Ill., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tapella & Eberspacher Law Firm received a "Best Law Firms" of 2020 award from U.S. News – Best Lawyers®.

U.S. News – Best Lawyers® is an organization that identifies the top legal practices and attorneys in the United States. Each year, they release lists of the award winners and make them available to the public. People who are interested in finding legal representation can refer to the "Best Law Firms" lists to make their decision. They also recognize individual attorneys through The Best Lawyers in America program.

The U.S. News – Best Lawyers® publications list the "Best Law Firms" honorees within categories which are separated by geographic location and area of practice. The Tapella & Eberspacher Law Firm was selected in the category of "Personal Injury Litigation — Plaintiffs." It was recognized as one of the top law firms in the Springfield, IL area. The firm has recovered millions of dollars in compensation for the victims of motor vehicle accidents, medical malpractice, wrongful death, and other incidents.

The Tapella & Eberspacher Law Firm is a personal injury law firm with offices located in Charleston, IL and St. Louis, MO. Their legal team is recognized by The National Trial Lawyers Top 100, the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, and the Leading Lawyers Network. To learn more about the law firm, visit their website at www.tapellalaw.com. For a free consultation with their attorneys, call 217-394-5885 to reach the Charleston office or 314-701-7722 to reach the St. Louis office.

