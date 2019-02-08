The Tech Academy: Revolutionizing an Industry

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tech Academy initially started in 2014 as a coding boot camp based in Portland, Oregon. What began as three employees with four students, has grown to over 1,000 students enrolled to date and over 50 Tech Academy employees across six campuses. They offer several coding boot camps that train students in many in-demand programming languages. The Tech Academy was included in CourseReport.Com's and SwitchUp.Org's Best Coding Boot Camp list for 2018-2019 and won the Best Coding Boot Camp award.

With their campuses and boot camps succeeding, the Co-Founders (Jack Stanley and Erik Gross) decided to expand The Tech Academy's offerings to include:

Staffing services (hiring out our tech talent to companies).

Professional development services (custom software, app development and website development).

Corporate training (group classes delivered to companies by seasoned Instructors).

"We always envisioned providing these services but wanted to perfect our boot camps first," said Jack Stanley. "Now that we have 1,000 hours of original (made by us) curriculum content and activities, we have decided to focus our attention on utilizing the entire production line we've built. We acquire students, train them, and now will hire them out as our talent. We also deliver advanced training and provide development services. We've built an assembly line and are now going to leverage that to everyone's benefit."

The Tech Academy has always been the best option for learning to code. Now they provide skilled employees, deliver advanced developer training in a wide array of topics, and develop custom software for clients. They're certainly a one-stop tech shop! To find out more, contact The Tech Academy.

