The Tech Challenge announces Cisco as presenting sponsor

The Tech Challenge, a signature program of The Tech, invites teams of students in Grades 4–12 to use engineering design to solve a real-world problem, helping them learn about creativity, problem-solving, teamwork and perseverance — skills that are needed now more than ever. The 2021 theme will be announced in October, along with plans to adapt the program to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"As we adjust to the realities of our current environment, it's important to provide students with opportunities to learn the value of perseverance and creative problem-solving," said Liz Centoni, Cisco Senior Vice President, Emerging Technologies and Incubation Group. "The Tech Challenge shows how engineering skills can lead to shaping future leaders. These students are doing amazing things, and we're proud to support a program that helps them focus in such fun and engaging ways."

The Tech Interactive is a family-friendly science and technology center in the heart of downtown San Jose. Our hands-on activities, experimental labs and design challenge experiences empower people to innovate with creativity, curiosity and compassion. The Tech is a world leader in the creation of immersive STEAM education resources to develop the next generation of problem-solvers locally, nationally and globally. We believe that everyone is born an innovator who can change the world for the better. thetech.org

