The Technology Conservation Group Joins TERRA's "Done with IT" Mail-In Electronics Recycling Program

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Technology Conservation Group (TCG) has joined TERRA's Done with IT program to provide simple and safe electronics recycling options for businesses and individuals from their two Certified R2 facilities in Florida and Kentucky.

TCG operates a total of five Certified recycling facilities in the U.S. and Mexico.

TERRA is the largest network of e-Stewards and R2 Certified e-waste recycling and IT asset disposition (ITAD) solution providers in North America with secure facilities across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

TERRA's Done with IT mail-in program provides access to simple, secure, and sustainable e-waste recycling options for individuals, businesses and local governments across the U.S. and Canada. This service is especially critical for rural and urban communities with little or no access to e-waste recycling services and protects them from identity theft while safeguarding the environment and human health.

"Only Certified businesses like TCG adhere to rigorous standards and ongoing oversight that protect individuals and organizations against data breach and effectively mitigate the dangers associated with the improper disposal of e-waste," said Steven Napoli, President & CEO of TERRA.

E-Waste is a major environmental problem, accounting for 70% of the toxins entering landfills. Sustainable electronics reuse and recycling requires verifiable processing to protect human health and the environment as well as safely reprocess much needed raw materials for return to the supply chain.

"An expanding home-based workforce increases the value of having convenient access to data destruction, device refurbishment and remarketing services," said Don Andes, Vice President of Business Development at TCG. "Our partnership with TERRA helps us connect our certified solutions to those in need of these essential services."

TERRA & Done with IT

TERRA is dedicated to diverting used electronics to the care of Certified Recyclers to maximize reuse and the recycling of natural resources.

http://www.jointerra.org / http://www.donewithit.org / Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Technology Conservation Group (TCG)

TCG provides secure and responsible IT Asset Disposition (ITAD), secure data destruction and electronics recycling services designed to maximize returns without sacrificing the environment. Our business model centers around the R2 standard, the most advanced voluntary certification in the industry, which is designed to protect people, protect the environment, preserve resources, protect data, and requires legal compliance.

https://www.tcgrecycling.com/

