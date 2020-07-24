The Ted Berry Company Name Changing to Vortex Services

HOUSTON, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ted Berry Company, acquired by Vortex Companies in February of 2019, has officially changed its name to Vortex Services as part of Vortex's long-term branding and consolidation strategy. Located in Livermore, Maine, Ted Berry has been providing industrial and municipal trenchless infrastructure solutions throughout the northeast since 1972. "Ted Berry's name and reputation have always been second to none, which makes it harder to make a name change like this," said Mike Vellano, CEO of the Vortex Companies. "However, as we've integrated our business operating systems and blended our cultures over the last 12 months, we believe the transition is complete and the time is right."

Ted Berry is changing its name to Vortex Services to complete the transition after being acquired by the Vortex Companies in 2019.

This change will take effect immediately. Customers will begin seeing the Vortex Services logo appear on everything from building signs and billing statements to company vehicles and equipment on the job site. "Our name may have changed however our commitment and dedication to satisfying our customers' needs will always be the same," said Matt Timberlake, VP, Corporate Development. "For us to continue to succeed, we all have to be unified and understand that we are a much stronger company by working together and winning together," he added.

In addition to the Livermore, ME location, Vortex Services has offices and fulltime crews located throughout the US. This includes Putnam, CT; Greenville, SC; Atlanta, GA; Tampa FL, Houston, TX; Denver, CO and Seattle, WA. Its core services include camera inspection and testing, CIPP lining, pipe bursting, large diameter geopolymer pipe relining, manhole rehabilitation and trenchless point repair.

About Vortex Companies

The Vortex Companies deliver advanced trenchless technologies and turnkey services to cost effectively renew municipal, industrial and commercial infrastructure. The Vortex Services division provides lining and coating solutions, pipe bursting, CCTV and inspection. The Vortex Products division develops and sells manhole and pipe rehabilitation materials, polymeric coatings and resins, sewer robot systems, and high-speed drain cleaning tools.

With strategic acquisitions planned for late 2020, the Vortex Companies remains focused on its vision of providing a broad range of intelligent and economical trenchless infrastructure renewal solutions, supported by highly experienced and trained personnel. For more information, go to: www.vortexcompanies.com

MEDIA CONTACT: Kit Jones

713-269-2333

[email protected]

SOURCE Vortex Companies

