'The TED Talk Whisperer' Embraces the 4-Day Workweek in Launching International Communications Firm

News provided by

HUTCHINSON, MARKS + COMPANY

Dec 17, 2019, 12:15 ET

BOSTON, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From Boston to Atlanta, Paris to Ottawa and beyond, HUTCHINSON, MARKS + COMPANY, a new speaker messaging and story training firm, is embracing the 4-day workweek. It will be closed on "Thinker Thursdays."

Founder Devin D. Marks — known by his clients as "The TED Talk Whisperer" — has coached hundreds of speakers on a compressed schedule, including viral TED speaker Dr. Robert Waldinger, whose "Good Life" TEDx Talk has tallied 30 million views on TED.

Continue Reading
www.TEDTalkWhisperer.com
www.TEDTalkWhisperer.com

Since 2014, Marks has practiced the 4-day approach while running an award-winning, on-line training consultancy: myTEDtalk.com. With HUTCHINSON, MARKS + COMPANY (HM+CO), he's bringing his personal flex-schedule and rolling it out team-wide, from day one.

"In recent years I've benefited from an 'analog' day each week," Marks shares. "My full day off — 'Thinker Thursdays' — has long involved a trio of off-line priorities: reading a real book, connecting with a 'thinker' over lunch, and reflecting with pen in hand. It has been a game-changer for my creative flow and I want the same thinker- and family-friendly benefits for my new team."

To date, the 4-day workweek has been tested by major companies like Microsoft Japan, which realized a 40% productivity jump. But HM+CO is among the first small business start-ups to embrace the next-gen model from the outset. And none include Marks' THINKER THURSDAYS™ model.

Headquartered in Boston, HM+CO offers service locations in four U.S. cities, Canada, and Europe. The six-person leadership team includes Marks, the coach of leading TED speakers, and Atlanta's Luke Boggs, the longtime, award-winning speechwriter to recently retired Coca-Cola CEO Muhtar Kent.

"Forming a partnership of veteran communications superstars isn't a novel concept," shares Marks. "But we're breaking new ground in shaping the company culture around nurturing creative thinking and family life. We believe the compressed workweek will become a potent recruitment and retention tool — all of which will continue to benefit our clients."

ABOUT HUTCHINSON, MARKS + COMPANY:

HM+CO offers comprehensive speaker messaging and story training services. From TED Talks to keynotes at the World Economic Forum; technology speeches at NASA to Series B funding pitches … We've been there as speech whisperers, helping presenters just like you advance culture-shifting stories. You have insights. We can help catalyze them. Learn more at www.HutchinsonMarks.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Lauren Forbes
Phone: (617) 618-5010
Email: InsightsCatalyzed@HutchinsonMarks.com

Related Images

the-ted-talk-whisperer-devin-d.jpg
'The TED Talk Whisperer' Devin D. Marks
www.TEDTalkWhisperer.com

Related Links

Thinker Thursdays

The TED Talk Whisperer

SOURCE HUTCHINSON, MARKS + COMPANY

Related Links

http://hutchinsonmarks.com

You just read:

'The TED Talk Whisperer' Embraces the 4-Day Workweek in Launching International Communications Firm

News provided by

HUTCHINSON, MARKS + COMPANY

Dec 17, 2019, 12:15 ET