The Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. Reports Its Third Quarter 2019 Results: TASE Closes Out a Strong Quarter Characterized by Robust Growth in Revenue, Profit and Profitability
- The adjusted net profit for the third quarter of 2019 amounted to NIS 7.2 million, compared to the adjusted profit of NIS 2 million for the corresponding quarter in 2018 - a 266% increase
- The adjusted net profit for the first nine months of 2019 amounted to NIS 18.2 million, compared to NIS 13.9 million for the corresponding period last year - a 31% increase
- TASE's revenues for the quarter grew by 14% compared to the corresponding quarter last year and amounted to NIS 66 million
- Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter jumped to NIS 17 million, compared to NIS 11.6 million for - a 47% increase
- The excess proceeds from the issuance process, which amount to close to NIS 22 million, have contributed significantly to increasing the Company's liquidity and its equity
Nov 26, 2019, 12:16 ET
TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. (TASE: TASE) today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2019. During the quarter, TASE closed its offering on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange and it has operated as a public company since August 1, 2019.
To view summary of the reports plus presentation, both in English, visit: https://info.tase.co.il/Eng/about_tase/IR/news/2019/Pages/ir_news_20191126.aspx
The Company will also host a conference call today at 8:00 PM (Israel time).
To participate, please call one of the following telephone numbers a few minutes before the start of the call (No passcode required):
US: 1-866-860-9642 (toll free) 1:00 pm (Eastern Time)
Canada: 1-866-485-2399 (toll free)
UK: 0-800-917-9141 (toll free) at 6:00 pm (UK time)
Israel: 03-9180687 at 8:00 pm (Israel Time)
All other locations: +972-3-9180687
This announcement is not a substitute for perusing the Company's interim financial statements for the third quarter of 2019, in which full and precise information is presented.
Contact:
Yehuda van der Walde,
EVP, CFO
Tel: +972 76 8160442
cfo@tase.co.il
Orna Goren
Head of Communication and Public Relations Unit
Tel: +972 76 8160405
tase.ir@tase.co.il
SOURCE The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.
