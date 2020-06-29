The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE)'s 'MAYA' Website Is Now Available in English

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: TASE) announces today the launch of the English version of its 'MAYA' corporate website. The English 'MAYA' website is designed to make information regarding TASE and the companies listed on it more accessible to foreign investors, particularly in light of the growing interest expressed by investors from around the world in Israeli companies.

The MAYA website, which serves as a central website for investors active in the Israeli capital market, was initially launched in 2000 and is the site on which corporate filings, reference and payment dates new issues schedules, TASE announcements, TASE board of director resolutions, etc., are posted. In addition, there is a corporate fact sheet for each company, summarizing key corporate information, such as its area of activity, principal shareholders, corporate securities and financial performance.

For the first time, TASE is launching an English version of the MAYA website. The Israel Securities Authority (ISA) encourages companies to publish their reports in English as well, in order to make the information accessible to foreign investors. Accordingly, it has recently added a dedicated form, which enables companies opting to do so, to send current reports in English. Listed companies can voluntarily file in English. These disclosures will be posted on the MAYA English language website, generating additional foreign investor exposure to these companies.

In addition to the disclosures of companies choosing to file in English, the MAYA English website includes additional information for foreign investors, such as: a corporate fact sheet, reference and payment dates of corporate actions for TASE-listed securities, a schedule of forthcoming offerings, projected dates for the release of financial reports, TASE memoranda regarding various subjects and more.

Some 54 companies, with a combined market cap of approximately NIS 280 billion are currently dually listed on TASE. These companies trade concurrently on TASE and foreign securities exchanges, and file all disclosures in English. In addition, over the past year, some 20 companies have filed specific disclosures and primarily presentations, in English.

TASE places great importance in the publication of disclosures in both English and Hebrew and believes that this will increase foreign investor exposure to and investment of in TASE-listed Israeli companies.

The English reports published by the companies are posted on MAYA commencing on January 1, 2020.

MAYA system: https://maya.tase.co.il/en

Contact:

Orna Goren

Head of Communication and Public Relations Unit

Tel: +972-76-8160405

[email protected]

