The growing adoption of hybrid telecom power systems will trigger the telecom power solutions market growth in the forthcoming years. The hybrid telecom power systems are witnessing a considerable rise in the adoption due to their several benefits over conventional systems. These systems offer reduced carbon footprint by the cell site, minimized operation and maintenance costs, and reduced total cost of ownership due to the limited use of diesel. As a result, with the rising adoption of hybrid telecom power systems, the demand for telecom power solutions is likely to surge during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the telecom power solutions market will register a CAGR of close to 9% by 2023.







Increasing deployment of small cells



One of the growth drivers of the global telecom power solutions market is the increasing deployment of small cells. The increasing deployment of small cells in LTE/LTE-A networks and in the emerging 5G networks is driving the adoption of telecom power systems.



Changing market dynamics due to trade war



One of the challenges in the growth of the global telecom power solutions market is the changing market dynamics due to a trade war. The increase in the price of such products will directly or indirectly escalate the price of telecommunication equipment such as telecom power systems.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the telecom power solutions market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the presence of a few market players. Vendors in the market are expanding their product portfolio for FTTX applications. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



