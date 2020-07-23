NEW YORK, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



The teleradiology market is expected to reach USD 22.8 billion by 2025 from USD 7.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. Due to the outbreak of corona virus globally, there is a sudden rise in the demand for teleradiology services. The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the rising geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of associated diseases, the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, and the benefits offered by teleradiology and a dearth of skilled radiologists. However, declining reimbursements and increasing regulatory burden in the US and data breaching of imaging report hampered market growth to an extent.



CT was the largest and fastest growing Imaging technique market in 2019

Computed tomography (CT) is used in a wide range of applications, such as cardiology, oncology, neurology, and abdomen and pelvic, and spine and musculoskeletal imaging.Factors such as the growing need for effective and early diagnosis, technological advancements, and digitalization in this field are driving the growth of the teleradiology market for this segment.



According to the WHO, more than 100 million CT scans are performed every year across the globe. The need to prevent exploratory surgeries and improvements in cancer diagnosis and treatment have increased the demand for CT scans over other imaging techniques.



Hospitals is the largest end user segment in the teleradiology market in 2019

Based on end users, the teleradiology market is segmented into hospitals and clinics; diagnostic imaging centers and laboratories; long-term care centers, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities; and other end users.The hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest share of in 2019.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising number of diagnostic imaging procedures performed in hospitals, the growing inclination of hospitals towards the automation and digitization of patient records, and the growing need to improve the quality of patient care. Moreover, a shortage of radiologists due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising adoption of advanced imaging modalities to improve workflow efficiency in hospitals are further expected to support the growth of this end-user segment.



North America will continue to dominate the teleradiology market in 2025

The teleradiology market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latina America, and the Middle East and Africa.In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share.



The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to the rising geriatric population, high incidence of chronic diseases, a large number of diagnostic imaging procedures, increasing awareness about the benefits of early diagnosis of diseases, and the rapid adoption of technologically advanced imaging systems in this region.Due to its growing geriatric population segment and environmental conditions have favored the spread of COVID-19 which has severely affected the region and ensured enormous growth in the demand for telehealth and teleradiology.



Players in this and adjacent, or even non-related, markets have focused on or collaborated for expanding the services of teleradiology.

Some of the prominent players in this market are Cerner Corporation (US), Phillips Healthcare (Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), McKesson Corporation (US), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Agfa Healthcare (Belgium), MEDNAX Services, Inc. (US), ONRAD Inc. (US), RamSoft Inc. (Canada), Novarad Corporation (US), TeleDiagnostic Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India), Teleradiology Solutions (India), Telerad Tech (India), StatRad LLC (US), MedWeb LLC (US), WebRad TeleRadiology (India), Nautilus Medical (US), Carestream Health Inc. (US), USARAD Holdings, Inc. (US), and Everlight Radiology (Australia).



