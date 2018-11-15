The TemPositions Group of Companies Helps Government Employees Affected by the Federal Government Shutdown

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The TemPositions Group of Companies, one of the NY Tri-State area's largest regional staffing firms, is launching a relief program to help government employees and contractors find immediate supplemental work to help cover expenses. Although the shutdown has been momentarily lifted, many government employees and contractors are still actively seeking additional work opportunities to build a savings net for themselves and their families.

"A large number of qualified government employees and contractors have approached us looking for work, and we'd like to be able to help them," TemPositions CEO James Essey said. "We're calling upon employers to find opportunities in their companies where these workers can be placed in supplemental positions. They would work on our payroll removing any employer risk—we cover their payroll, payroll taxes and benefits all through one all-inclusive hourly fee." If you can help, please contact a division head at the numbers below.

Through multiple divisions, TemPositions can offer qualified candidates in the following fields:

The candidates are available for immediate work in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

Essey continued, "TemPositions has been matching qualified candidates with New York City's industry leaders for 57 years. We are deeply motivated to help those affected by the shutdown and have the unique experience necessary to help them find the extra jobs they need."

As the leading provider of temporary, direct hire, and temp-to-hire staff in the New York tri-state area, TemPositions works with a variety of organizations to help them expand, adapt, and more effectively pursue their missions.

About TemPositions

Since 1962, TemPositions has built an award-winning reputation for unprecedented service to both employees and clients. Multiple specialized divisions offer applicants a wide range of assignments in fields including administration, IT, light industrial, legal, accounting, human resources, design, hospitality, health care and teaching.

CONTACT: Walter Prystowsky, (212) 916-0854, wprystowsky@tempositions.com

