The Tennessee Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities selects Therap Services as Integrated Waiver Alignment

WATERBURY, Conn., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, LLC is pleased to announce it has been awarded a contract by the Tennessee Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD) for the provision of services to configure, develop, and implement Therap Services solution for states as an Integrated Waiver Alignment and modernization system for DIDD in order to support the agency's work serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. This contract adds to the list of over 20 state contracts that Therap is working with to provide its comprehensive solution.

With its proven case management system, Therap will provide DIDD with a tool to efficiently capture the unique needs of individuals currently served, accelerating implementation of an outcome-based service delivery system while promoting independence and community integration for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the state.

"We are extremely honored and excited to have been chosen by the state of Tennessee to implement our person-centered, data-driven solution," said Barry Pollak, Therap's Southeast Region Director. "We believe that all stakeholders will benefit from the secure, transparent solution that Therap will offer Tennesseans with intellectual and developmental disabilities. We look forward to working with Tennessee DIDD to reach our shared goals of improving lives and increasing access to services across the state."

Therap's comprehensive assessment and case management tools will power DIDD towards its mission of achieving a single, seamless, person-centered system of service delivery.

"The vast knowledge and experience Therap brings to the table makes them an ideal partner for DIDD as we move towards a single system for persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities," DIDD Commissioner Brad Turner said. "Not only will Therap provide an opportunity for us to streamline internal and external business processes, it will give the department and providers insight on outcomes that will ultimately enhance the quality of life for the people we support."

Together, Therap and DIDD are preparing to roll out this new Integrated Waiver Alignment. Over the coming months, stakeholders will be informed of next steps for a successful implementation process.

About Therap

Therap Services, LLC provides secure, web-based documentation, communication and electronic billing services to 7000+ Home and Community Based Service providers across the United States as well as for 20+ state government IDD and Early Intervention systems of care. This includes a certified EHR, HIPAA compliant Medicaid and private billing, service documentation and secure communication and data sharing between all stakeholders including families and self advocates.

About the Tennessee Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities:

The Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD) is the state agency responsible for oversight of services and support to Tennesseans with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Every day, the department strives to support approximately 12,000 people to live rewarding and fulfilling lives through Medicaid waiver Home and Community Based Services (HCBS), state operated ICF/IIDs, and the Family Support Program. DIDD also provides services to children ages birth up to age three with disabilities or developmental delays through the Tennessee Early Intervention System (TEIS), and children under the age of 18 with disabilities or complex medical needs through the Katie Beckett Program. The department supports all Tennesseans with intellectual and developmental disabilities live the lives they envision for themselves by ensuring people are free to exercise rights, engage with their broader communities and experience optimal health. DIDD is the first state service delivery system in the nation to receive Person-Centered Excellence Accreditation from the Council on Quality and Leadership. It has also been recognized as a national leader in its efforts to increase competitive, community-based employment outcomes for people with disabilities and its commitment to enhancing independence through Enabling Technology.

