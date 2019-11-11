The Terminally Well Introduces Themselves to the World with Two New Singles in Two Weeks

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia based indie/alternative rock band, The Terminally Well, has struck a deal with up-and-coming multimedia content company, Meaningful Nonsense ©, to release an album's worth of material as individual singles over the coming months, beginning with the release of two singles in two weeks: Mighty Empires Fall - out November 27, 2019 and Get Through Tonight - out December 11, 2019.

Production of music videos for each of the songs is also currently underway.

Get Through Tonight - cover art Mighty Empires Fall - cover art

The Terminally Well are an independent American rock band conceived of and formed by Rob Runkle - who has previously released several album's worth of music as Intense "The Bohemian Pimp" from Philadelphia hip-hop group Schoolz of Thought (having worked with Questlove of The Roots, 88-Keys, and Illmind, among others).

Please contact theterminallywell@gmail.com for information, interviews, or promo copies of Mighty Empires Fall and/or Get Through Tonight.

Website: www.TheTerminallyWell.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/TheTerminallyWell

Instagram: www.instagram.com/the.terminally.well

ReverbNation: www.reverbnation.com/theterminallywell

Bandcamp: https://theterminallywell.bandcamp.com/backstage

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/the-terminally-well

Media contact:

Robert Runkle

228898@email4pr.com

484-483-3155

SOURCE The Terminally Well