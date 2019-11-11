The Terminally Well Introduces Themselves to the World with Two New Singles in Two Weeks
PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia based indie/alternative rock band, The Terminally Well, has struck a deal with up-and-coming multimedia content company, Meaningful Nonsense ©, to release an album's worth of material as individual singles over the coming months, beginning with the release of two singles in two weeks: Mighty Empires Fall - out November 27, 2019 and Get Through Tonight - out December 11, 2019.
Production of music videos for each of the songs is also currently underway.
The Terminally Well are an independent American rock band conceived of and formed by Rob Runkle - who has previously released several album's worth of music as Intense "The Bohemian Pimp" from Philadelphia hip-hop group Schoolz of Thought (having worked with Questlove of The Roots, 88-Keys, and Illmind, among others).
Please contact theterminallywell@gmail.com for information, interviews, or promo copies of Mighty Empires Fall and/or Get Through Tonight.
Website: www.TheTerminallyWell.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/TheTerminallyWell
Instagram: www.instagram.com/the.terminally.well
ReverbNation: www.reverbnation.com/theterminallywell
Bandcamp: https://theterminallywell.bandcamp.com/backstage
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/the-terminally-well
Media contact:
Robert Runkle
228898@email4pr.com
484-483-3155
SOURCE The Terminally Well
