The Thailand Dental Services Market is expected to contribute ~$1.7 Bn owing to ageing population, rising dental tourism and government's initiatives in healthcare: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thailand Dental Services Market is at a growing stage and has highly fragmented market with MOS Dental as the market leader. Country has 200+ organized clinics and 5,000+ unorganized clinics. Thailand dental services market is in growth stage as there is moderate growth owing to rising independent dental clinic chains and dental tourism.

The Kingdom of Thailand wants to stimulate its economy by becoming an international hub for medical and dental treatment.

wants to stimulate its economy by becoming an international hub for medical and dental treatment. Cosmetic dentistry and implants are the growing field in the near future. This is because cosmetic dentistry is usually expensive but travelling to a dental hub like Thailand saves a lot of cost.

saves a lot of cost. The government is also increasing insurance coverage for dental care services through their public health schemes which would further increase demand for dental services.

Rising Dental Services Market: The rising age of the population is gearing them towards better oral health practices as well as increasing their demand for dental treatments. Dental services market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to the increasing accessibility, rising dental tourism and government initiatives.

Rise in the number of Dentists: The number of dentists is expected to rise in the coming years owing to the new opportunities in the dental services market. The increase in the overall population and dental tourism are considered to be the factor for these developments. The total number of Dentists in Thailand was 17,738 in 2021 growing with expected CAGR of more than 9 % over the period 2021-2026F. By 2025, the Thai population per dentist is expected to be around 2,500 people.

New Government Policies: The government provides dental coverage in its national insurance schemes for simple procedures and has introduced initiatives to expand access and awareness. The Thailand National Digital Healthcare Workforce Development Initiative (WDI) was officially launched to focus on the development of a three-year work plan to address the demand of patients for digital healthcare services in light of the Thailand 4.0 digitization journey.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Thailand Dental Services Market Outlook to 2026F- Driven By Rising Dental Awareness, Dental Tourism, Lower Dental Services Cost and Government's Strong Initiatives in Healthcare System" by Ken Research observed that Dental Services market is an emergent healthcare market in Thailand at a rebounding stage from the economic crisis after pandemic. The rising government policies and demand for cosmetic dentistry, dental consciousness among the population along with government initiatives is expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at a 7.1% CAGR during 2021-2026F owing to increasing accessibility, rising dental tourism and government initiatives.

