The Third Annual Denver Modernism Week Goes Digital for 2020

DENVER, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The third annual Denver Modernism Week returns with virtual programming August 19-22, 2020. Denver Modernism Week is an annual event designed to celebrate the mid-20th century modern architecture, design, and pop culture that is prevalent in the Denver area.

Denver Modernism Week was founded in 2017 by three passionate Mid-Century Modern (MCM) individuals in Denver. Adrian Kinney (real estate and design), Dana Sednek (Intuit operations, MCM jewelry), and Atom Stevens (design, marketing, photography, and real estate). These three used their passion for the architectural style and time period, their professional backgrounds, and desire to share the richness and depth of Denver's MCM Architectural catalog with its own local residences, and the world. The week comes on the heels of the wildly successful Modernism Week in Palm Springs, California. Dana and Adrian often attend Modernism Week and wanted to create Denver's own week-long celebration of modernist Architecture, knowing Denver had worthy homes, buildings, and neighborhoods to do so.

In 2019, Denver Modernism Week's second full year built on the success of the first. Events expanded from seven in year one to over 20 in year two. While 2020 has been a challenge for so many individuals and industries, the founders were determined to keep their momentum going, and try to add an "escape" for anyone wanting to learn something new, or travel back in time, to Denver, without leaving the comfort and safety of their own home.

Programs this year consist of lectures, tours, and more, virtually hosted to allow for safe participation and greater access. "It's exciting to get to share this event now with a wider audience, not just Denver but nationally," said Denver Modernism Week Co-Founder Atom Stevens. "While in-person tours and events have a very limited capacity, this virtual shift allows for greater participation, and attendees can sit safely at home and celebrate modernism in Denver."

Five signature events comprise 2020 Denver Modernism Week, all priced at $10 each, with net proceeds benefiting the newly formed Colorado Chapter of the National Organization of Minority Architects: NOMA 5280. "If you attend nothing else during Denver Modernism Week, I would attend the Air Force Academy presentation — one of the most interesting projects happening in preservation architecture right now," said Stevens.

The event consists of the following five sessions:

Then and Now: The Art of Photographing Mid-Century Modern Architecture Today

Twilight Tour: Littleton's Arapaho Hills Historic District

Saving Modernist History: Restoration of the U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel and Air Garden

Virtual Walking Tour: Mid-Century Marvels of Littleton Boulevard

The Healthy High-Rise: Best Practices from Mid-Century Modern Multifamily Design

For more information about these events, or to purchase Tickets, please visit: www.DenverModernismWeek.com

Press Contact:

Adrian Kinney

Denver Modernism Week Co-Founder

[email protected]

O: 303-219-0629

C: 303-717-9313

