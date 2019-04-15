The Third Annual WISE Scholarship is Now Accepting Applications from Women in Washington Pursuing a Degree in STEM

SEATTLE, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander Sobel, DO, FAACS, of Bellevue is pleased to announce that the second annual WISE (Women in STEM Excel) Scholarship is now accepting applications. Created in 2017, the WISE Scholarship was designed to support women who live in Washington as they pursue a degree in a STEM-related field.

Dr. Alex Sobel with 2017 scholarship recipient, Angela Flores-Marcus

"It's no secret that men have long dominated STEM industries, and I truly believe that reversing the underrepresentation of women in these fields is essential for accelerating the sciences," Dr. Sobel explains. "It is my hope that this scholarship can afford these students greater opportunity to take their rightful seat at the table."

In previous years, the WISE Scholarship has awarded $1,500 individually to engineering student Angela Flores-Marcus, who attends Seattle University and hopes to become an Electrical and Computer Engineer, and Simran Handa, a student of biochemistry and molecular biology at Lewis & Clark College.

"We've had the opportunity to meet and support such incredible young women who will no doubt take their respective fields by storm," states Dr. Sobel. "The future of STEM shines brightly with these Washingtonian women at the helm."

All female students living in Washington State who plan to pursue a STEM-related degree are encouraged to apply for the $1,500 scholarship via a downloadable application beginning today, April 15th, 2019. The awarded scholarship funds can be used at any college or university to offset the cost of tuition and educational expenses, including things like supplies and textbooks, required technology, transportation costs, and on-campus expenses.

Applications will be accepted through June 28th, 2019. Submitted applications will be reviewed and vetted by the WISE Scholarship Committee, who will choose an award recipient based on the quality of the application and adherence to the scholarship requirements. The chosen recipient will be notified upon selection, and the award will be disbursed via a cash prize.

"I have no doubt the third iteration of this scholarship will introduce us to another incredible, diverse group of women with a passion for the sciences," says Dr. Sobel. "I wish all of our applicants the very best of luck!"

About Dr. Alexander Sobel: Dr. Sobel is a triple board certified surgeon based in Bellevue, Washington. Both in and out of his practice, Dr. Sobel is well-known and respected for his kindness, generosity, and commitment to providing patients with access to safe, quality treatment. His practice is located at 1632 116th Ave. NE, Suite A, Bellevue, WA; 425-453-9060. For more information, visit www.andersonsobelcosmetic.com .

Media Contact: Ashley Hengtgen, Anderson Sobel Cosmetic Surgery, 425-453-9060 or 212738@email4pr.com

SOURCE Dr. Alexander Sobel