NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing level of interconnectivity due to IoT and BYOD trends is expected to drive the threat intelligence market



The threat intelligence market size is estimated to grow from USD 5.3 billion in 2018 to USD 12.9 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.7%.

The threat intelligence market is driven by factors such as the threat to data by the growing level of interconnectivity due to IoT and BYOD trends and increasing number of targeted attacks and ubiquitous APTs.However, complexities in deriving quality information from huge volumes of threat data is still a concern for organizations.



Furthermore, organizations' inability to afford robust threat intelligence services is acting as a barrier in the threat intelligence market.



Threat intelligence platforms segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The threat intelligence market by solution includes threat intelligence platforms, Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), log management, Security and Vulnerability Management (SVM), Identity and Access Management (IAM), risk and compliance management, incident forensics, and User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA).These solutions protect the systems individually, and when integrated with the threat intelligence feeds, they provide comprehensive security to the users.



The threat intelligence platforms segment in the threat intelligence solution market is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The threat intelligence platforms are being deployed by a large number of SMEs to secure their organizations from emerging threats and vulnerabilities.



Increasing threat landscape in SMEs is expected to drive the higher growth rate of the SMEs segment during the forecast period

The SMEs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to the rising deployment of threat intelligence solutions by SMEs to proactively protect their digital assets.SMEs are small in terms of their size but cater to a large number of customers globally.



Robust and comprehensive security solutions are not implemented in SMEs, due to financial constraints in these organizations.Weak cybersecurity and low budget make the organizations more susceptible to advanced cyber-attacks such as ransomware, botnets, zero-day attacks, and Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs).



However, the large enterprises segment accounts for the largest share of the threat intelligence market in 2018.



Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period

APAC includes emerging economies such as India, China, Australia, Hong Kong, and Japan, which are rapidly deploying threat intelligence solutions.APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The APAC threat intelligence market is gaining traction as it provides proactive security measures against the evolving cyber-attacks.SMEs as well as large-scale organizations in the APAC region have become more aware of the increasing cybercrimes and have started adopting threat intelligence solutions and services to combat them.



Furthermore, North America is expected to have the largest market size in 2018.

In-depth interviews were conducted with CEOs, marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the threat intelligence market.

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 20%, Tier 2: 35%, and Tier 3: 45%

• By Designation: C-Level: 35%, Director Level: 25%, and Others: 40%

• By Region: North America: 45%, Europe: 20%, APAC: 30%, and Others: 5%



The report includes the study of key players offering threat intelligence solutions and services, such as Symantec (US), IBM (US), FireEye (US), Check Point (US), Trend Micro (Japan), Dell Technologies (US), McAfee (US), LogRhythm (US), LookingGlass Cyber Solutions (US), Proofpoint (US), Kaspersky (Russia), Group-IB (Russia), AlienVault (US), Webroot (US), Digital Shadows (US), Optiv (US), ThreatConnect (US), CrowdStrike (US), Farsight Security (US), Intel 471 (US), Blueliv (Spain), PhishLabs (US), DomainTools (US), Flashpoint (US), and SurfWatch Labs (US).



Research Coverage:

The report covers the threat intelligence solutions and services across different segments.It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market, across different segments such as components, solutions, services, deployment modes, organization sizes, industry verticals, and regions.



Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall threat intelligence market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



