The Threshold Group and EFI partner to provide professional turnkey installations of Smart Thermostats

A key component of this program is its ability to efficiently support demand response programs. When it is critical to get a device operational as soon as possible – EFI and Threshold can provide a seamless ordering, scheduling and installation process. Threshold technicians also focus on customer service and education to ensure consumers become comfortable with the features of the thermostat or other smart device as well as the benefits of a Demand Response or Time Of Use program.

EFI recently conducted a survey that indicated one of the main reasons customers hesitate to purchase a smart home or thermostat product is because of concerns regarding installation. Although smart thermostats are discounted by EFI and are often instantly rebated by the utility or energy provider, the cost of installation discourages customers from the purchase of these products. Or even worse, the customer acquires the thermostat and never installs it.

With this partnership, EFI and Threshold can work with its partners to earmark existing budget, rebates and incentives to provide a value proposition that motivates customers to purchase a smart thermostat or other device while mitigating the installation concern with a free or significantly reduced professional installation.

"It is a pleasure to announce that EFI and The Threshold Group are producing advanced solutions for energy portfolios across the United States," said Paul Danehy, CEO of EFI. "The implementation of no or low-cost professional installations resolves the customers' concerns of budget, and the utility or energy provider's need to track program success. We and our partner look to revolutionize the marketplace shopping experience."

"The Threshold Group is excited to work with EFI on this initiative," said Threshold President Steve Nolfi. "Utilizing budgeted incentives and rebates to provide low cost or free professional installation of smart thermostats and other smart home devices has proven to be the inertia needed to move more consumers to adopt these energy efficient products and programs."

This integration is part of a groundbreaking suite of solutions designed to provide consumers with added value and the ability to better manage their energy usage further enhancing customer satisfaction. The energy marketplace creates an all-in-one offering to provide customers with a seamless shopping experience with white-glove customer service, and robust product fulfillment and delivery options.

It also allows the energy providers to offload any need to purchase, warehouse or ship product as that is all handled by EFI and Threshold.

About EFI

Energy Federation, Inc. (EFI), the industry leader in delivering energy efficiency technology solutions, is changing the way people save energy and how utilities engage with their customers. EFI is a pioneering technology provider of utility-branded marketplaces and instant rebate programs for utility companies. EFI's innovative incentive and product all-in-one solutions help utilities meet their customer's needs - at the speed of life. To learn more about how EFI can help, visit www.efi.org.

About The Threshold Group

The Threshold Group is a subsidiary of RCH, a field services organization established in 1977 to support the Telecommunications industry. As part of a move to diversify its services, Threshold was created in 2011 to support additional sectors including Energy, Non-Profit and Home Services. Currently, Threshold supports multiple utilities, retail energy providers and implementers in the energy sector, providing marketing, outreach and installation services for energy efficiency and energy management programs.

https://www.thresholdgroup.us/

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Energy Federation Inc.

Related Links

http://www.efi.org

