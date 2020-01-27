The Tilapia Market is expected to grow by USD 1.94 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Tilapia Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global tilapia market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.94 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on tilapia market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for processed seafood. In addition, increasing demand from athletes and bodybuilders is anticipated to boost the growth of the tilapia market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global tilapia market is segmented as below:

Product

• Nile tilapia

• Blue tilapia

• Mozambique tilapia



Geographic segmentation

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



Key Trends for tilapia market growth

This study identifies increasing demand from athletes and bodybuilders as the prime reasons driving the tilapia market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in tilapia market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the tilapia market, including some of the vendors such as Amacore BV, Baiyang Industrial Investment Group Co. Ltd., Blue Gulf Seafoods Co. Ltd. , Hainan Qinfu Foods Co. Ltd., Hainan Xiangtai Fishery Co. Ltd., IBCO Ltd., Regal Springs Tilapia AG, Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatics Products Co. Ltd. and Zhenye Aquatic Huilong Ltd.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



