The Tillary Hotel Takes on the Polar Vortex

The Tillary Hotel is taking the chill out of winter with new amenities and packages that offer a slice of authentic Brooklyn for locals and visitors. The chic, urban hotel in downtown Brooklyn has introduced new rooftop igloos, $5 glasses of Veuve Cliquot Champagne every time it snows, float therapy sessions in partnership with Lift/Next Level Floats, weekly trivia nights and Saturday yoga classes with Emily Hyland of the Pizza Loves Emily empire.

The hotel has teamed up with Veuve Cliquot to install two igloos on the outdoor garden terrace of its Secret Side Bar. Guests can enjoy a dreamy snow-inspired experience while sipping a glass of bubbly, snacking on complimentary popcorn and playing with a variety of oversized games. In fact, every time it snows, Tillary guests can enjoy a $5 glass of bubbles. It's an intimate, charming, fun atmosphere and a perfect after-work destination.

For a healthier way to warm up, the Tillary has partnered with Brooklyn's Lift/Next Level Floats to offer a relaxing experience. The Float Through Winter package for two combines a two night stay in a Junior Suite, a Brooklyn snack basket, a bottle of champagne, bar and T Room Café daily vouchers and two float sessions at Lift/Next Level in a therapeutic, saltwater sensory deprivation tank (including round trip Lyft transfer).

Within the hotel, the Tillary holds a weekly Wednesday trivia night for guests and locals, offering great "secret" prizes. Beginning February 2, there will be Saturday morning yoga classes led by Emily Hyland of the Pizza Loves Emily empire that are complimentary for hotel guests and open to the public for a fee.

Since its launch in 2017, The Tillary has earned a reputation as a chic urban spot in the heart of downtown Brooklyn. General Manager Aliya Huey, a Brooklyn native, is committed to showcasing young, rising talent, including artists, designers, chefs, purveyors, and more.

This includes Brooklynite Fe Noel, a co-designer of the first women's sneaker by LeBron James, who's designing the new staff uniforms set to debut in April 2019; and artist Ron Bass, who was tapped to paint the mural on the hotel's 6th-floor terrace.

Located minutes from the Brooklyn Bridge, DUMBO and the Barclays Center, the Tillary is downtown Brooklyn's only true boutique hotel where guests can enjoy an authentic Brooklyn experience. The lobby's open, mid-century modern and art deco design and oversized games encourages guest mingling. It has 174 rooms and 12 suites, with amenities such as Frette linens and C. Bigelow bath products. The T Room offers an elevated cafe menu of local Brooklyn products, and the Secret Side, a casual chic rooftop bar, has 3200 feet of outdoor space where guests can enjoy games, wine, spirits and local brews. The Navy Ballroom features space for private events and corporate functions. A 137-seat restaurant is scheduled to open in 2019. For more information, visit www.thetillaryhotel.com .

