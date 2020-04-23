The Time Group Launches "On-the-House" Program to Help Texas Restaurants

DALLAS, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Time Group, a Texas-based marketing firm, announced today a program called, "On-the-House." Through this program, the agency will provide marketing, public relations and social media services, at no charge for 90 days, to any Texas restaurant needing assistance executing their reopening plan. Their only request is their services be exchanged for restaurant gift cards which will in turn be given to frontline healthcare workers and first responders.

"The 'On-the-House' campaign was created to utilize our resources to help independent restaurants who may not have received funding as part of the small business Payroll Protection Program," stated Margaret McKoin, CEO of The Time Group. "We want to help our local restaurants come back quickly and generate revenue in order to bring back all of their employees. We believe they can come back stronger than ever. Restaurateurs have fighting spirits and are so important to our community ecosystem." Read more

The Time Group has partnered with the Texas Restaurant Association to help introduce the program. Restaurants can sign up for the program at https://thetimegroup.net/on-the-house. There are no strings attached, just a business helping other businesses during these stressful times.

Utilizing the free marketing resources available from The Time Group will allow the restaurateurs to focus on the operational part of their reopening plan and not worry about their marketing and communications. Most Texas restaurants had to furlough 95% of their staff. Informative communication will be required to bring back staff, coordinate schedules and communicate with guests about new hours and protocols.

"We can't thank The Time Group enough for this tremendous benefit to our Texas restaurants. They have been a great community partner for many years, and this is just one more example of their generous commitment to our industry," stated Mark Davis Baily, owner of The Original Pancake House DFW, which has eight locations. Read more

The Time Group has served multiple industries over their 20-year history including: Restaurants, Hospitality, Telecommunications, Non-Profits, Health & Wellness, Tech Companies and Retail. For more information about The Time Group, visit www.thetimegroup.net

Media Contact: Margaret McKoin

[email protected]

telephone: 817-403-0866

SOURCE The Time Group

