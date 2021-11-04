The Timken Company Charitable and Educational Fund Donation Supports UNICEF's Global Vaccine Distribution Goal

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global industrial leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, today announced a $75,000 donation through The Timken Company Charitable and Educational Fund to support UNICEF's equitable vaccine distribution efforts around the globe.

As part of COVAX, the largest and fastest immunization campaign in world history, UNICEF is leading the delivery of up to 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to more than 180 countries in 2021. To date, more than 420 million COVAX vaccines have been shipped.

"There is an obvious and critical need to get vaccines distributed quickly and safely to as many people as possible, and we are proud to support UNICEF's efforts to address this worthy objective," said Hansal Patel, Timken vice president, general counsel and secretary, who also serves as a leader for Timken's corporate social responsibility efforts (CSR). "With the infrastructure, expertise and buying power to spearhead this enormous undertaking, UNICEF is an ideal partner for Timken and complements our CSR initiatives to create a more resilient world."

Contributing to UNICEF's equitable vaccine efforts is just one demonstration of Timken's commitment to supporting individuals and families during the pandemic. The company has responded globally with both financial and in-kind donations, including a $175,000 contribution to Feeding America, which supports 200 food banks, pantries and meal programs that serve 40 million people across the United States. Timken also contributed to the United Way COVID-19 Impact Fund to help people in need with rent and mortgage payments, temporary shelter, food, clothing and medical supplies.

Around the world, Timken has contributed to pandemic relief in a number of other ways. In China and Europe, the company donated personal protective equipment (PPE), sanitizers and other supplies to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. In India, Timken donated four large-capacity oxygen generators to hospitals in Bangalore and Chennai and contributed to a fund to provide food for those in need and PPE for frontline healthcare workers.

Additionally, Timken associates contributed in many individual ways to help communities stay protected and recover from the impacts of the pandemic, including making donations to our Timken matching-gift program.

Read more about Timken's commitment to community in the company's 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $3.5 billion in sales in 2020 and employs more than 17,000 people globally, operating from 42 countries. Timken is recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, and America's Best Employers, Best Employers for New Graduates and Best Employers for Women by Forbes.

About UNICEF

UNICEF is the world's largest children's organization, working in some of the world's toughest places, to reach the world's most disadvantaged children. Across 190 countries and territories, they work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone. For more information about UNICEF and its work for children, visit www.unicef.org. Follow UNICEF on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About UNICEF USA

UNICEF USA advances the global mission of UNICEF by rallying the American public to support the world's most vulnerable children. Together, we are working toward a world that upholds the rights of all children and helps every child thrive. For more information, visit www.unicefusa.org.

Media Relations:

Scott Schroeder

234.262.6420

[email protected]

SOURCE The Timken Company

Related Links

www.timken.com

