The future of titanium in the global automotive market looks promising with opportunities in the luxury cars and sport cars segments. The titanium in the global automotive market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2018 to 2023. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for titanium in sports and luxury cars, rapid technological advancement, and growth in the high-performance vehicle production.







Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics for titanium in the global automotive industry, include growing utilization of titanium in electric vehicle and increasing application of titanium in suspension spring and brake calipers.







The study includes the market size for titanium in the global automotive market and forecast for titanium in the global automotive market by application, vehicle type and region as follows:







Titanium in the Global Automotive Market Size by Application ($ Million and million pound from 2012 to 2023)



Exhaust System Connecting Rod Turbocharger Valve Others







Titanium in the Global Automotive Market Size by Vehicle Type ($ Million and million pound from 2012 to 2023)



Luxury Cars Sports Cars Others







Titanium in the Global Automotive Market Size by Region ($ Million and million pounds from 2012 to 2023)



North America Europe Asia Pacific The Rest of the World



Some of the titanium companies profiled in this report include Tronox, Toho titanium, VSMPO AVISMA, Hermith, and Continental Steel & Tube are the major titanium suppliers in the global automotive market.







On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the exhaust systems and connecting rods segment will show above average growth during the forecast period.







Within this market, sports car will remain the largest segment and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing high performance vehicle production.







Europe is expected to remain the largest region due to increasing use of titanium content per vehicle coupled with the high production of luxury and formula-1 race cars.







Some of the features of "Titanium in the Global Automotive Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:



Market size estimates: Titanium in the global automotive market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.



Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry.



Segmentation analysis: Titanium in the global automotive market size by various applications such as application and vehicle segment in terms of value and volume shipment.



Regional analysis: Titanium in the global automotive market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.



Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for titanium in the global automotive market.



Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for titanium in the global automotive market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.







This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for titanium in the global automotive market by application (Exhaust System, Connecting Rod, Turbocharger, Valve), by vehicle type (luxury cars and sports cars), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?



Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?



Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?



Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks for titanium in the global automotive market?



Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats for titanium in the global automotive market?



Q.6. What are the emerging trends for titanium in the global automotive market and the reasons behind them?



Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers for titanium in the global automotive market?



Q.8. What are the new developments for titanium in the global automotive market? Which companies are leading these developments?



Q.9. Who are the major players for titanium in the global automotive market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?



Q.10. What are some of the competing products for titanium in the global automotive market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?



Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been for titanium in the global automotive industry?







