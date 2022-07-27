The Tive Tag - A Cloud Enabled Multi-Trip Flexible Temperature Logging Label

Imagine a cloud-enabled temperature logger, in the form of a thin, flexible shipping label, and at half the cost of a conventional logger. Now make it last for a year, design it to be reused trip after trip during that year, and then give it a non-Lithium earth-friendly battery. Introducing the Tive Tag. It's like a shipping label – just one that has an incredible amount of tech embedded inside.

Tive already has a portfolio of award-winning cold chain innovations. The Tive Tag is a simple solution for shippers, retailers, cold storage operators, and last mile delivery. Customers have an audit trail for compliance, the tag is air freight safe, and supports your ESG initiatives with minimal electronic waste. Simply stick, tap it with your phone, and ship.

Tive Tag: Simple and Powerful Cold Chain Visibility

Start and stop the Tive Tag to define individual trips. Stick the Tag on a reusable plastic container (RPC), a carton, or a box and now you have proof of delivery and proof the cold chain was maintained. Go across town, coast-to-coast, or continent-to-continent. The Tive Tag makes shipping and receiving safe and easy.

"I'm really excited to show the Tive Tag to the world. We are committed to pushing the limits of possible, to deliver cutting-edge products and services to global supply chain managers. Seamless like a shipping label, the Tive Tag puts amazing tech in the palm of your hand at a price the market has never seen." said Krenar Komoni , Founder & CEO of Tive. "Customers have been searching for a last mile solution, and cost has always been the barrier. The Tive Tag is the answer."

About Tive

Tive is a global leader in supply chain and logistics technology. With Tive, shippers, retailers, and logistics service providers (LSPs) have the ability to eliminate delays, avoid damage and mitigate shipment failures. Tive's solution provides insights generated by its industry-leading products for clients to actively optimize their shipments, improve customer experience, and unlock actionable data in real-time. For more information, visit www.tive.com

