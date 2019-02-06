The Tony® And Olivier Award-Winning Best Play 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' To Begin Performances In San Francisco Wednesday, October 23, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender announced today that performances for the exclusive West Coast production of the Tony® and Olivier Award-winning Best Play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, will begin on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at San Francisco's Curran (445 Geary St.). Hailed as "a singular, extraordinary and unforgettable experience" (Entertainment Weekly), the production will have its official press opening on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Tickets for the initial booking period in San Francisco will go on public sale Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. (PDT). Ticket buyers can sign up now for priority access for the opportunity to purchase tickets before they go on sale to the general public, only via the official website www.HarryPotterThePlay.com. Casting and further details will be announced in the coming months.

Producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender said in a joint statement, "We are delighted to make San Francisco's historic Curran home to the exclusive West Coast production of Cursed Child this fall, and we look forward to sharing the wonder and magic of this astonishing show for as long as audiences will have us."

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany. The production is presented in two parts.

Receiving universal acclaim for its breathtaking magic and stage wizardry, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the most awarded play in theatre history, winning 25 major U.S. awards, including six Tony Awards with one of those for Best Play. It also won 24 major theatre awards in the U.K. and is the most awarded show in the history of Britain's Olivier Awards, winning a record-breaking nine awards including Best New Play.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is now playing at the Palace Theatre in London, where it received its world premiere in July 2016; at the Lyric Theatre in New York, where it opened on Broadway in April 2018; and at the Princess Theatre in Melbourne, where it's currently in previews. In addition to the exclusive U.S. West Coast premiere in San Francisco later this year, upcoming productions also include the German premiere, the first foreign language production, at the Mehr! Theater am Großmarkt in Hamburg in spring of 2020.

It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband, and the father of three school-age children.

While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

