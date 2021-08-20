The Tooth Fairy continues to instill good oral health habits in children

"The Tooth Fairy tradition invites oral health conversations into households in an exciting and fun way, which is why Delta Dental continues to create materials centered on the Tooth Fairy for parents, families, and communities to educate children about the importance of good oral health," said Emily O'Brien, Director of Strategic Communications, Delta Dental Plans Association.

Tooth Fairy payouts reach all-time high

New findings from Delta Dental's Original Tooth Fairy Poll® show the Tooth Fairy's average cash gift reached its highest point in the 23-year history of the poll for a total of $4.70 per tooth.

Delta Dental has been analyzing the Tooth Fairy's U.S. annual giving trends since 1998. The newly disclosed value of a lost tooth has more than tripled since its inception when the value of a lost tooth was $1.30. 2020's giving marks the highest all-time average gift of $4.70 per tooth, four-cents higher than the previous peak in 2017 at $4.66.

The value of lost tooth and the economy

Delta Dental's Original Tooth Fairy Poll® has typically mirrored the economy's overall direction, tracking with the trends of the Standard & Poor's 500 Index (S&P 500) for 16 of the past 19 years. In 2019, a single lost tooth was valued at $4.03, and the 2020 survey shows upward growth to $4.70, a 17% increase. Over the same time, the S&P 500 also experienced growth, with a 19% increase, reaching its highest average since its inception.

About the survey

The Original Tooth Fairy Poll® was conducted between December 28, 2020, and January 8, 2021, among a nationally representative sample of 1,000+ parents of children ages 6-12. The margin of error is +/- 3%.

The January 2020 S&P 500 average was 3,159 and increased to an average of 3,750 for January 2021.

About Delta Dental Plans Association

Based in Oak Brook, Illinois, Delta Dental Plans Association is the not-for-profit national association of the 39 independent Delta Dental companies. Through these companies, Delta Dental is the nation's largest dental insurance provider, covering more than 80 million Americans and offering the country's largest dental network with approximately 153,000 participating dentists. Over the last decade, Delta Dental companies provided over $1.75 billion in direct and in-kind support to improve the oral health of our communities across the country. Visit deltadental.com for information on individual dental insurance plans and group dental insurance plans.

