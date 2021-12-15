The Top 7 Best Companies to Work for in Saudi 2021 revealed

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Nordisk Saudi, Manga Productions, Foodics, Tamkeen Technologies, Roshn, International Maritime Industries and Saudi Arabian Packaging Industry are recognized as the top 7 best places to work in Saudi Arabia for 2021, according to the annual prestigious "Best Places to Work" certification program. Best Places to Work is an international certification program providing employers in different countries the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

Novo Nordisk Saudi was awarded the top position for the third consecutive year followed by Manga Productions, a subsidiary company of the "Misk" Foundation focusing on producing animations and video games. Foodics, a Saudi tech company offering POS Solutions came in the third position followed by Tamkeen technologies, a leading semi-governmental IT company. Roshn, a master developer and the largest real estate development company in the Kingdom chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, came in the fifth position followed by International Maritime Industries, the largest integrated full service maritime yard in MENA. Saudi Arabian Packaging Industry, a leading metal packaging supplier to the paint, food and aerosol industry, came in the seventh position.

In a statement from Melvin Oscar D'souza, Corporate Vice President & General Manage at Novo Nordisk Saudi Arabia, he said "We are delighted to be seen as the No1 Best Places to Work in Saudi Arabia for the 3rd year in succession. It speaks of our culture of empowerment and sustainable development at Novo Nordisk Saudi Arabia. Really proud of the entire team which supports and believes in our purpose."

"We pride ourselves with the culture that we are creating for our people through trust, transparency, engagement, empowerment and opportunities. We must be all proud that we are certified and recognized as one of the best places to work in Saudi Arabia for the second consecutive year which demonstrates that initiatives are heard and appreciated and we are committed towards creating the right employee experience" said Dr. Mohammed AlShaibi, CEO for Tamkeen Technologies.

"People are at the centre of ROSHN's strategy when it comes to designing our new communities, and the same goes for our internal organisation. We couldn't do the things we do without our valuable human resource. I want to congratulate those members of the ROSHN family who have helped to make this one of the top 10 companies to work for in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – this award is a testament to your dedication and commitment during a challenging and exciting phase of ROSHN's journey." said David Grover, Group Chief Executive Officer for Roshn.

Commenting on the results, Hamza Idrissi, Program Manager for Saudi Arabia said "The average level of engagement of the top 7 companies is 81%. This is something to be proud of, especially compared to the average of all the surveyed companies in Saudi Arabia. This is really an elite group, It's the best of the best"

Every year in Saudi, the program partners with over 50 organizations in Saudi, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations. Companies that made the top list this year were recognized for their organization's culture, leadership and management, wellbeing, compensation and benefits along with exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies.

