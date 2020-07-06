The Top Kitchen Design Trends 2020, According to Renovations Plus of Naples

"Color palettes are dark, with sharp contrasts, including heavy use of exposed metals such as rose gold's and copper. We are also noting vivid vision kitchens, as kitchens are becoming a place of mindfulness, and hygge - major interior trends which swept across Europe towards the end of last year."

Kitchens used to be a place solely for cooking, pushed away at the back of homes. Now they act as the focal point to any modern home. Here's what to expect from the experts in the remodeling kitchen realm for 2020.

1. Family-friendly designs

https://www.renovations-plus.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Family-friendly-designs.jpg

Futureproof design sits at the heart of family-friendly design- created to serve all generations of family members. Bespoke kitchens can be adapted to suit all household members, from lowered countertops to tables that unfold from walls. On top of this, integrated smart technology is rapidly becoming a mainstay, including coffee machines, AI microwaves and blenders controlled from mobile phones. It's practicality, and time-saving benefits provide fruitful for busy families.

2. Classic monochrome

https://www.renovations-plus.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Classic-monochrome.jpg

One look that simply isn't budging for 2020 is monochrome. The timeless combination of black and white, are certainly a mainstay for years to come. It's essential to find the right balance, and avoid the checkerboard feel. Making the most of light, with glossy and reflective surfaces combined with darker matte finishes, provides a refresh to this classic look.

3. The vintage affair

https://www.renovations-plus.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/The-vintage-affair.jpg

Modern yet retro-styled appliances are sweeping into the contemporary kitchen. Toasters, fridges, kettles, you name it- are all here for a touch of 50's glamour. Pastel hues such as duck egg blues, mints and lemon yellows are go-to shades.

4. The eco kitchen

https://www.renovations-plus.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/The-eco-kitchen.jpg

As we progress further into 2020, a mountain of research indicates that eco-credentials are an increasing priority for today's homeowner, following a new consciousness surrounding our world and the onus to be resourceful. Think composting, inbuilt water filter systems, sustainably sourced woods and energy-efficient appliances.

5. Metals and their power

https://www.renovations-plus.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Metals-and-their-power.jpg

The use of a combination of metallics, such as within sinks, splash backs and cupboard finishes are replacing cold and hard edges. Luminous metals, warm up any space, and simply ooze glamour, especially when combined with matching cupboard handles and faucets. Both matte and shiny bronzes, coppers, silver, gold and rose golds are plentiful for the foreseeable future, and increasingly affordable.

6. Colorful bohemian chic

Entering the kitchen space are copious Moroccan accents. This may be through the use of intricately patterned tiles and mirrored embellishments. Tones include warm earth shades and bright blues and not forgetting ample scattered cushions. Mesmerizing antique-styled pendants and hanging lanterns add to this encompassing décor.

7. Dark kitchens

https://www.renovations-plus.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Dark-kitchens.jpg

Last year we saw stark white kitchens, and this year we see the polar opposite. Dark woods and hardware are creating a bold impact within the traditional kitchen space. Alongside this sits countertops to match, creating a shadow-esque vibe.

8. The mindful space

https://www.renovations-plus.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/The-mindful-space.jpg

Mindful kitchens incorporate a minimalistic style, yet in tandem with touches of nature, such as an abundance of foliage. This may be through using natural woods, accompanied by soft textures and delicate lighting. Kitchens are becoming a place to store books, a place to sit in a cozy nook or cranny. In addition, kitchens are becoming a place to relax with a chunky knit throw and be surrounded by nature. The insertion of large bay windows and patio doors leading to gardens, serve as an extension of the kitchen into the great outdoors and barbecue areas.

9. Open cupboards

https://www.renovations-plus.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Open-cupboards.jpg

There was once a time customer sought to hide all kitchen items. However, more and more, the displaying of kitchen wares is becoming an art form within itself. Exposed cupboards and shelving serve as an attractive feature within in their own right. Open shelving offers the illusion of more space, which is a must in smaller kitchen spaces. Decorative storage solutions such as mason jars, bright cookware, and colored utensils add to this popular style.

10. Wonderous Wallpaper

https://www.renovations-plus.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Wonderous-Wallpaper.jpg

Through the combination of textured papers, modern wallpapers are designed to withstand the kitchen environment. They need not be exclusive to walls- we are seeing them spread across settings, from kitchen spaces, across dining areas and to living areas. Wallpapers are serving as an excellent bridge to link open plan kitchens to the rest of the living space.

11. Industrial action

https://www.renovations-plus.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Industrial-action.jpg

No longer reserved for restaurants and kitchens, the sharp tones and styling often associated with industrial kitchens is making its way into the modern home. Slab slate greys, graphite and charcoal hues play a significant role in accomplishing this style. Exposed pipe and brickwork, the use of heavy metals and polished concrete floors are integral to achieving this refreshing look.

