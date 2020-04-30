The Topps Company To Feature Derek Jeter Across New and Existing Product Lines With Multi-Year Partnership

NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Topps Company will bring 2020 Hall of Famer Derek Jeter's unique player perspective to collectibles in a way the industry has not seen before.

Since the 1950s, Topps has worked closely with MLB players to showcase their talents and personalities in compelling and innovative ways, offering fans of all ages a unique view and connection to the game. Topps continues to innovate product offerings to include experiential, one-of-a-kind events and limited products and Jeter will collaborate with Topps in many new ways across its physical, digital and e-commerce products. This unique partnership will go beyond Topps' product offerings, however, as Jeter will be heavily involved in the creative process.

Jeter's autograph will be included in a TOPPS NOW® product line launching May 2, highlighting his biggest moments and milestones. He will bring his perspective to life through one-of-a-kind collections, as he will share the stories behind his top moments in baseball like no one else can.

Also beginning May 2 as a special experience for collectors, fans will have an opportunity to have their questions for Jeter incorporated into new Topps MLB BUNT offerings. Fans can post their questions via Topps BUNT's social channels, with select submissions being chosen for Jeter to answer.

He will also be featured in Topps Transcendent, a premiere experience where collectors can meet-and-greet their favorite players and Jeter will meet with fans for a special luncheon later this year.

"Topps has been a great partner for a number of years. When they came to me with the idea to provide unique content and experiences, I was very interested in being part of this exciting new venture and twist on tradition," Jeter said. "Collecting baseball cards is something that connects lots of people and generations. That sense of community is so valuable, now more than ever."

Collectors will get to see Jeter's influence on many Topps products and experiences, such as the upcoming Captain's Collection. He will also take part in the One of One Club. This will be a first of its kind Topps experience, giving fans the ability to create their own, unique 1-of-1 Jeter Topps card, which will then be signed by Jeter at a One of One Club event.

"Topps gives baseball fans a chance to get closer to the game and its players, and we are excited to include Hall of Famer Derek Jeter in the Topps family. This is a partnership unlike any Topps has been involved in before and we can't wait to begin collaborating with a great baseball mind," said David Leiner, Topps' Global General Manager, Sports & Entertainment.

Jeter's influence will be seen across the Topps portfolio – from the Topps.com website to the Topps MLB BUNT mobile app, which is available to download free in the iTunes App Store and Google Play. Follow the @Topps social media channels for more and visit topps.com to begin collecting.

Founded in 1938, The Topps Company, Inc. is the preeminent creator and brand marketer of physical and digital sports cards, entertainment cards and collectibles, and distinctive confectionery products. Topps' leading sports and entertainment products include Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga, Star Wars, WWE, UFC, Wacky Packages, Garbage Pail Kids, Mars Attacks and other trading cards, sticker album collections and collectibles. Topps' digital trading card apps portfolio, which has been a hit with millions of fans around the world, currently includes Topps® BUNT®, Topps® NFL HUDDLE®, TOPPS® KICK®, Topps® Star Wars℠: Card Trader, Topps® WWE Slam®, Topps® NHL SKATE™, The Walking Dead: Card Trader, Marvel Collect! by Topps and Disney Collect! by Topps! Topps' confectionery brands include Ring Pop®, Push Pop®, Baby Bottle Pop®, Juicy Drop ® Pop, and Bazooka® bubble gum. Topps was acquired by Michael Eisner's Tornante Company and Madison Dearborn Partners in October 2007. For additional information, visit Topps.com and Candymania.com

A member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2020, Jeter is a 14x All-Star and 5x World Series Champion, also earning the World Series MVP title in 2000. He was the 1996 AL Rookie of the Year, a 5x Gold Glove Award winner and 5x Silver Slugger. In 2017, the New York Yankees retired his iconic No. 2 jersey, and gave Jeter a plaque among New York Yankee greats in the stadium's famed Monument Park. That same year, he became part-owner of MLB's Miami Marlins, for whom he also serves as CEO, overseeing the day-to-day for both the business and baseball operations for the team. He is the first African-American to serve in this role for any major league team in the history of the sport. Jeter continues to be the driving force behind the Turn 2 Foundation, which he established in 1996 to give back to the communities with which he has a close connection, including West Michigan, Tampa and New York City. He satisfies his passion for inspiring young people through initiatives — like the Jeter's Leaders program — that promote academic excellence, leadership development, positive behavior, healthy choices and social change. To date, the Turn 2 Foundation has awarded more than $30 million in grants to create and support signature programs that motivate young people to turn away from drugs and alcohol and "Turn 2" healthy lifestyles.

