The Town of Boone and Watauga County Take Aim Towards Becoming NC's Premiere Mountain Destination

According to Eric Woolridge, Destination by Design President, "this project is unique in that Boone's tourism economy is well established. The plan will focus on balancing existing tourism assets with the growing needs of local residents. We must not just grow tourism, but we need to do so responsibly in order to meet a variety of community goals."

Like many destinations, the appeal of the Boone area has generated many challenges for the local community, such as a lack of affordable housing, congestion, and overuse of natural resources. However, tourism is the lifeblood of the local economy, generating more than $6.5 million dollars annually in occupancy taxes. Responsible stewardship of these dollars can help to mitigate some of these challenges.

Billy Kennedy, Vice Chair of the Watauga County Board of Commissioners says, "Imagine Watauga is a great opportunity to bring resources from people who come to our county and put it into infrastructure that benefits both the tourists and the residents."

According to Wright Tilley, Director of the Boone and Watauga County Tourism Development Authorities, the plan is a community-led vision and 15-year roadmap towards enhancing tourism assets. "As the area continues to grow and thrive, there's never been a better opportunity to look to the future than now," says Tilley.

Previously, Destination by Design was instrumental in the development of several beloved local assets such as Rocky Knob Park, Watauga River and New River paddle access points, and area greenway expansions. Destination by Design works with communities across the country to plan, design and promote vibrant mainstreets, parks, trails, and destination-quality recreation areas. For more information, visit www.dbdplanning.com .

SOURCE Destination by Design