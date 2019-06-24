The Town of Lauderdale-By-The-Sea Invites Everyone to Relax and Discover All That it Has to Offer

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Town of Lauderdale-By-The-Sea has recently updated its digital brand presence to Discover LBTS. As one of South Florida's most charming beachfront towns with beautiful white sand beaches, low-rise, family-owned hotels (literally on the sand), and a wide variety of restaurant options – the Town invites locals and visitors alike to discover all it has to offer.

"The change from 'LBTS Events' to 'Discover LBTS' is really just solidifying that the Town offers more than just events," said Debbie Hime who oversees the Town's branding and marketing. "Whether you're a first-time visitor or have made Lauderdale-By-The-Sea your home away from home, we encourage you to throw on your flip flops and a shirt over your bathing suit and discover why our motto is 'Relax…You're Here.'"

With public plazas adorned with Adirondack chairs, outdoor games for kids and adults to enjoy as well as live music at various restaurants all year long, and seasonal dance lessons, yoga classes, a local farmers market and more, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea offers a wonderful family-friendly experience for all ages.

Designated as a "Blue Wave Beach," a distinction given to clean and environmentally-responsible beach communities, visitors enjoy kayaking, paddle boarding, skim, and kiteboarding right off the Town's beaches. As " Florida's Beach Diving Capital ," the Town's shoreline is a mecca for scuba divers with coral reefs teeming with marine life less than 100 yards off the beach. It's super easy to snorkel or dive right from the beach and go nose to nose with fish, turtles, and lobsters, and of course, fishing from the historic pier over the ocean.

"Quite possibly the best part of visiting with us for the day, week or longer, is that you don't need a car to discover all that Lauderdale-By-The-Sea has to offer," said Hime. "Everything in Town is just a stroll away and there is easy access to bike rentals or the Free Pelican Hopper community bus that runs through Town."

To learn more about all there is to discover in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea visit www.discoverlbts.com, and don't forget to follow the Town on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

ABOUT THE TOWN OF LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA

Lauderdale-By-The-Sea is a small seaside town with more than two miles of beautiful sandy beaches and an iconic pier that attracts annual visitors from around the world. With its low-rise downtown buildings and mid-century modern architecture, the Town exudes old-Florida charm while celebrating its present-day connection to the ocean. For more information visit www.discoverlbts.com.

CONTACT: Aimee Adler Cooke, (954) 732-0754 (or) aimee@conceptualpr.com

SOURCE Town of Lauderdale-By-The-Sea

Related Links

https://www.discoverlbts.com

