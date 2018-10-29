The Townsend Hotel Honored with 2018 Detroit Free Press Top Workplaces Award

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Townsend Hotel, an award-winning, AAA Four-Diamond property, has just been named a winner of the Michigan 2018 Top Workplaces award by The Detroit Free Press.

The Detroit Free Press honored all winning organizations at an awards gala and on its website freep.com. The Free Press program is presented by the Better Business Bureau.

"We are humbled to receive this prestigious honor and be named a leading place to work," said Steven Kalczynski, Managing Director of The Townsend Hotel. "Our hospitality, accommodations, and exceptional service have been recognized as top-notch by travel connoisseurs and that is attributed to our outstanding employees. In turn, we support our entire team by providing them with an environment that empowers and inspires them to do their utmost best for our guests. This achievement would not be possible without their dedication."

The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.

"Top Workplaces is more than just recognition," said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. "Our research shows that organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results."

"Becoming a Top Workplace isn't something organizations can buy," Claffey said. "It's an achievement that organizations have worked for and a distinction that gives them a competitive advantage. It's a big deal."

The hotel was one of only 55 midsize companies to receive the recognition.



The Townsend Hotel, which also offers the Forbes recommended Rugby Grille, and The Townsend Bakery, is celebrating its 30th anniversary of being a stand out property. The luxurious, pet-friendly hotel is centered in the Birmingham community, close to downtown Detroit. The Townsend Hotel was also recently honored with a Condé Nast Traveler's 2018 Reader's Choice Award for Best of the Midwest.

ABOUT THE TOWNSEND HOTEL:

Opened in 1988, The Townsend Hotel is AAA Four-Diamond and Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star boutique luxury property with 150 guestrooms, including nine penthouses and specialty suites. Across the years, The Townsend has been the proud recipient of a variety of travel and hospitality industry publication and traveler survey accolades, including Travel + Leisure's (T+L) Best Hotel in Michigan and T+L 500: The World's Best Hotels, as well as Condé Nast Traveler's Top 15 Hotels in the Midwest and the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence. Visit today or book online: TownsendHotel.com.

