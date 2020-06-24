The Toy Insider Announces Media Partnership with PARENTS Magazine

In 2020, The Toy Insider's holiday gift guide will appear in the November issue of PARENTS magazine. The gift guide features The Toy Insider's Hot 20, STEM 10 and 12 Under $12 hot holiday toy lists, along with more than 150 additional gift suggestions for every age and interest. In addition, Parents.com will feature toy review videos created in collaboration with The Toy Insider .

Laurie Schacht, Chief Toy Officer of The Toy Insider, will also lend her expertise to PARENTS as a toy expert, consulting on summer and holiday toy stories for the magazine. Additionally, The Toy Insider experts will work with the PARENTS team on fun and informative digital content, from online video toy guides to social media takeovers.

"PARENTS is such a timeless and iconic title in the parenting space, and we are thrilled to work with their talented team on some fun and engaging content this year," said Jackie Breyer, Publisher, The Toy Insider. "The Toy Insider is aligned with the PARENTS mission to empower parents to make the best decisions for their families, which is why we're excited to share our insight with their readers on the toys that we know both kids and parents will love."

For more information about The Toy Insider, visit www.thetoyinsider.com .

For more information about PARENTS, visit www.parents.com

About the Toy Insider

The Toy Insider is the go-to source for product information about children's toys, tech and entertainment. It publishes two annual gift guides—one for summer and one for holiday—and reviews toys 365 days a year on thetoyinsider.com , a trusted resource for parents. The Toy Insider's content is produced by an editorial team with more than 75 years of combined experience covering the toy industry. The Toy Insider is published by Adventure Media and Events, publisher of the Pop Insider, a daily pop culture news and review site that fuels fandoms, as well as leading trade publication the Toy Book. For more information, visit thetoyinsider.com and follow them on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook.

Contact: Elizabeth Tran, LKPR, Inc., [email protected], 973-885-0056

SOURCE The Toy Insider

Related Links

http://www.thetoyinsider.com

