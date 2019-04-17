The Toy Insider™ Experts Deliver the Ultimate Guide to 2019 Spring & Summer Must-Have Toys and Entertainment.

"Kids are looking forward to all the free time they'll have this summer once school is out, and parents, you're probably wondering, 'How will I keep them busy?'" says The Toy Insider's Chief Toy Officer Laurie Schact. "Whether it's a hot summer day outside or an air-conditioned day indoors, the toys you'll find in our guide offer hours of playtime (and even some learning, too) – we've got you covered!"

Top trends in this year's summer toys include tiny collectibles for travel-friendly entertainment, fitness toys that get kids off the couch and moving around, innovative DIY kits to foster kids' creativity indoors, and educational toys to explore nature and STEM concepts. The guide is also filled with toys from kids' favorite blockbuster films and hit TV shows, including Toy Story 4, PJ Masks, Aladdin and Shazam.

Never separated by gender, the Toy Insider's gift guide is broken down by age group--from newborns to teens--and play category. Each category includes a variety of products across a wide range of price points, from great entertainment options under $10 to splurge-worthy backyard staples:

OUTDOOR TOYS: Take some time away from those screens and go outside for some unplugged playtime. When it's time for some fun in the sun, these toys will help kids have a ball while getting some fresh air. Kids are sure to love Imperial Toys' Blitz Bubbler and Playmates' Super G Wingsuits.

WATER TOYS: Make a huge splash with toys that will keep kids cool in the hot summer sun, from thrilling games to super fun pool toys and inflatables. Families will love the HydroStorm Splash Water Park from Bestway, X-Shot Fast Fill from Zuru, and Ryan's World Head Splat from Far Out Toys.

TRAVEL TOYS & GAMES: Summer travel is on the horizon! There are plenty of portable, travel-friendly toys and games will take the "are we there yet?" out of any long flight or road trip. Favorites include Mattel's UNO Flip, MMG's Moosh-Moosh, and LeapFrog's My Peek -a-boo LapPup.

-a-boo LapPup. PHYSICAL/ACTIVE TOYS: It's important for kids to stay active, and there are lots of options that encourage physical activity. From outdoor games to exciting bikes and scooters, these toys are sure to keep kids on their feet. Get up and moving with NSI International's Laser X Morph, PlayMonster's Mad Moves, and Dynacraft's Barbie Unicorn and Hot Wheels Legends Bikes.

NATURE & EDUCATIONAL TOYS: School may be out for the summer, but that doesn't mean kids should stop learning. Kids can continue to explore the world around them with toys that teach STEM concepts and bring them closer to nature. These toys are so much fun, kids won't even realize they're learning! Check out the Geosafari Jr. Kidnoculars Extreme from Educational Insights, Beaker Creatures Alien Experiment Lab from Learning Resources, and Uncle Milton Butterfly Farm Live Habitat from Basic Fun!

ENTERTAINMENT TOYS: Kids love to expand the worlds of their favorite characters from TV and YouTube shows, video games and movies away from their screens. From classic Disney favorites to their favorite superheroes, kids can connect with their favorite characters through dolls, action figures and more. Some of the best toys in this category include Wicked Cool Toys' Detective Pikachu Feature Plush and WowWee's PINKFONG Baby Shark Dancing Doll.

The Toy Insider team comprises a panel of industry experts who review thousands of products throughout the year. The team reviews each product to evaluate its features and overall value, taking into consideration five main criteria: play value, originality, skill building, product integrity, and fun factor. In addition to the Spring & Summer Gift Guide, the Toy Insider reviews toys 365 days a year.

Visit http://www.toyinsider.com to read reviews, find the latest in toy news, enter fun giveaways, and get the latest parenting tips.

