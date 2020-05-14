The Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors Opens its Doors to the American People

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of the devastating impact of COVID-19, the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) has made available nearly 30 years of resources, information and hopeful healing to the American people. Tips, resources and information are available on the TAPS website www.taps.org/covid/together for all those affected by the coronavirus.

Traditionally, it has been the mission of TAPS to care for the families of fallen service members. In these unprecedented times, so many Americans are on the front lines of a new fight against COVID-19, and they deserve access to the best resources available. The parallels in loss we are seeing between families of fallen service members and the American people on the front lines in the battle against the coronavirus cannot be overstated. Now more than ever, the American people understand loss, fear and uncertainty. TAPS is here to help.

"For more than two decades, TAPS has been a leader in the study and support of individuals impacted by complicated grief and bereavement; building peer-to-peer and other critical programs for individuals experiencing the loss of a loved one," says Bonnie Carroll, Founder and President of TAPS. "With a focus on military and veteran loss, TAPS has partnered with national and international experts and organizations to focus on these global issues. As our nation addresses this COVID-19 pandemic, TAPS is once again sharing best practices and is directly assisting the American public in this unprecedented time of isolation, fear and loss."

You are not alone. We are all in this together.

The TAPS COVID-19 resource page includes information on grief and loss; health and wellness; parenting and youth; and best practices for coping during the COVID-19 crisis. The page provides crucial insights from experts and advisors like Robert Delaney, a passionate expert in leadership, post-traumatic stress and resilience, with more than 25 years in professional sports, and Dr. D. Alan Wolfelt, a best-selling author of multiple books designed to help people mourn and a world renowned educator of healing and grief.

"This country and its great people have supported us as we have sustained family separations, wounds and loss as a result of our service to our country in times of war," continued Carroll. "Today we give it back to you: our first responders, healthcare workers, and our fellow citizens who have felt the effects of the coronavirus."

ABOUT TAPS

The Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) is the leading national organization providing compassionate care and survivor support services for the families of America's fallen military heroes. Since 1994, TAPS has offered support to more than 90,000 survivors of fallen military in the form of peer-based emotional support, grief and trauma resources, grief seminars and retreats for adults, Good Grief Camps for children, casework assistance, connections to community-based care, online and in-person support groups and a 24/7 resource and information helpline for all who have been profoundly affected by a death of a military loved one. Services are provided free of charge. For more information go to taps.org or call the toll-free TAPS resource and information helpline at 1.800.959.TAPS (8277).

