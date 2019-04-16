NEW YORK, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

The high demand for non-coils embolization devices is one of the critical reasons that will drive the transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market. Non-coils embolization devices such as liquid embolic are preferred by surgeons as it support minimally invasive surgery. Flow diverting devices and embolization particles are some of the non-coils embolization devices that prevents catheter entrapment complication and imprecise deployment rates. The rising adoption of these devices in academic and research institutes, ASC, hospitals, and diagnostic centers will further drive the growth of the transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market will register a CAGR of almost 8% by 2023.



Market Overview

High demand for non-coils embolization devices

The rising popularity of non-coils embolization devices among end-users such as hospitals will drive the growth of the global transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market during the forecast period.

Increasing number of product recalls

One of the challenges in the growth of the global transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market is the increasing number of product recalls. This will slow down the launch of products in the market, which affects the sales and revenues of vendors.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several market players. Several vendors in the market are focusing on radioembolization or selective internal radiation therapy (SIRT) technology for treating patients with advanced cancer stages. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



