The Transformative Justice Coalition (TJC), Arbery Family and Their Partners Commemorate the Second Anniversary of the Death of Ahmaud Arbery: "100% Justice for Ahmaud"

BRUNSWICK, Ga., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 23rd, family members of Ahmaud Arbery, will join the Transformative Justice Coalition, the First Community Church and the Glynn Clergy for Equity and other national and local partners in demanding 100% Justice for Ahmaud. Kicking off the day with a prayer vigil, TJC will conclude the Day of Action with a TeleTown Hall Meeting discussing its impressions of the federal hate crimes trial of the three men convicted of the brutal slaying of Ahmaud Arbery.

Kicking off the day with a prayer vigil, TJC will also discuss its impressions from the federal hate crimes trial of the men convicted of the brutal slaying of Ahmaud Arbery.

What: 100% Justice for Ahmaud Arbery

Who: Diane Arbery, Matriarch of Ahmaud Arbery Family

Marcus Arbery, Father of Ahmaud Arbery

Barbara Arnwine, Esquire Founder/President/Co-Leader, Transformative Justice Coalition

Gerald A. Griggs, Esquire, Attorney and Justice Advocate

Michael Harriot, Author and Journalist

Commissioner Felicia Harris

Trina Arnold James, Advocate

Daryl D. Jones, Esquire, Board Chair/Co-Leader, Transformative Justice Coalition

When: February 23, 2022 – Blythe Square, 1414 Norwich St. Brunswick, GA

11:00am - Lunch (First United Methodist Church Field)

12:30pm - Bus departs for Satilla Shores

1:00pm – Prayer vigil at site of Ahmaud Arbery's murder

2:00pm – Return to court vigil

5:00pm – Candlelight Vigil and March from Ahmaud Arbery Mural (Albany and G Streets)

6:30pm – Teletown Hall (Online Viewing: Facebook.com/TJC.DC)

Where: Brunswick, GA

Founded in 2015 by Barbara Arnwine, president emeritus of the Lawyer's Committee for Civil Rights, the Transformative Justice Coalition seeks to be a catalyst for transformative institutional changes that bring about justice and equality in the United States and abroad. Learn more at tjcoalition.org.

For more information, contact:

Lynn Whitfield, Esq.

[email protected]

(561) 856-6757

SOURCE Transformative Justice Coalition