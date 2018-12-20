LONDON, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



The increasing demand for transparent quartz tube in the semiconductor industry to push growth in the market. Quartz tubes, owing to their high purity and quality, are mainly used in semiconductor products such as silicon wafers, semiconductor chips, LCDs, television screens, and other electronic products. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the transparent quartz tube market will register a CAGR of more than 7% by 2022.



Market Overview

Superior properties of transparent quartz tube

The quartz exhibits superior mechanical, thermal, chemical and optical properties and characteristics that make it unique. Transparent quartz displays excellent dielectric constant, electric insulation, high thermal stability, thermal shock resistance, and a low thermal expansion coefficient. These unique properties of transparent quartz tubes will spur their use in end-user industries.

High price of quartz

One of the primary concerns with transparent quartz tube is their cost. Quartz require appropriate molding, shaving, polishing, and texturing which can increase its cost.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Heraeus Holding and Momentive the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the superior properties of transparent quartz tube and the increasing demand for transparent quartz tube in the semiconductor industry, will provide considerable growth opportunities to transparent quartz tube manufactures. Heraeus Holding, Momentive, OHARA, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Tosoh Corporation, and QSIL are some of the major companies covered in this report.



