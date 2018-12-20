The Transparent Quartz Tube Market will register a CAGR of more than 7% by 2022
LONDON, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market
The increasing demand for transparent quartz tube in the semiconductor industry to push growth in the market. Quartz tubes, owing to their high purity and quality, are mainly used in semiconductor products such as silicon wafers, semiconductor chips, LCDs, television screens, and other electronic products. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the transparent quartz tube market will register a CAGR of more than 7% by 2022.
Market Overview
Superior properties of transparent quartz tube
The quartz exhibits superior mechanical, thermal, chemical and optical properties and characteristics that make it unique. Transparent quartz displays excellent dielectric constant, electric insulation, high thermal stability, thermal shock resistance, and a low thermal expansion coefficient. These unique properties of transparent quartz tubes will spur their use in end-user industries.
High price of quartz
One of the primary concerns with transparent quartz tube is their cost. Quartz require appropriate molding, shaving, polishing, and texturing which can increase its cost.
For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the transparent quartz tube market during the 2018-2022, view our report.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Heraeus Holding and Momentive the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the superior properties of transparent quartz tube and the increasing demand for transparent quartz tube in the semiconductor industry, will provide considerable growth opportunities to transparent quartz tube manufactures. Heraeus Holding, Momentive, OHARA, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Tosoh Corporation, and QSIL are some of the major companies covered in this report.
