The Traveler's Guide to Lost Luggage and Travel Insurance

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Losing baggage on a trip can be a nightmare, forcing travelers to spend their hard-earned trip money replacing personal items. Fortunately, travel insurance can provide reimbursement for lost, stolen, and even delayed baggage while traveling. Travel insurance comparison site, Squaremouth, answers 4 common questions about travel insurance coverage for baggage.

What if my bags are lost or damaged?

Most comprehensive travel insurance policies include the Baggage and Personal Items Loss benefit to protect travelers in the event their bags are lost, stolen, or damaged during a trip. This benefit typically covers items throughout an entire trip, however, some policies only cover luggage while it is checked on a common carrier or locked in a hotel room.

How much can my policy cover?

Travel insurance for lost baggage is designed to provide some reimbursement for items lost during a trip. This coverage typically comes with a per item maximum ranging from $100 to $500, as well as an overall maximum that can reach $3,000 per person, depending on the policy.

What's not covered?

Due to the coverage limits, the Baggage and Personal Items Loss benefit is not designed to cover valuables, such as jewelry, furs, and electronics. Squaremouth recommends insuring expensive items valued above $1,000 through other sources, such as homeowner's insurance or the credit card that was used to purchase the item.

Additionally, most policies will not provide coverage for loss or damage to specific personal items, depending on the provider. Items commonly excluded under this benefit include animals, automobiles, phones, and money, among others.

What if my bags are delayed?

In addition to coverage for lost or stolen baggage, most travel insurance policies also include a Baggage Delay benefit . This benefit provides reimbursement for the purchase of clothing, toiletries, and other essential items if a traveler's luggage is delayed for at least 12-24 hours, depending on the policy.

