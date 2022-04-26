The Treatment-resistant Hypertension Market to Grow Positively with a CAGR of 3.2% In The 7MM During The Study Period (2019-32) | DelveInsight

DelveInsight's analysts estimate that the Treatment-resistant Hypertension market is expected to show positive growth, mainly attributed to increased prevalence and the anticipated launch of novel therapies by the key companies such as Idorsia Ltd, Janssen Biotech, Quantum Genomics SA, CinCor Pharmaduring, and others the forecast period (2019–2032).

LAS VEGAS, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Treatment-resistant Hypertension Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, Treatment-resistant Hypertension emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM (the United States, the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Treatment-resistant Hypertension Market

As per DelveInsight analysis, the Treatment-resistant Hypertension market size was over USD 13.4 billion in 2021, which is further expected to increase by 2032.

in 2021, which is further expected to increase by 2032. As per the estimates, the total Treatment-resistant Hypertension prevalent population in the 7MM was more than 1 6 million in 2021.

in 2021. Key Treatment-resistant Hypertension companies such as Idorsia Ltd, Janssen Biotech, Quantum Genomics SA, CinCor Pharma, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Vifor Pharma, KBP Biosciences, and others are currently working to develop drugs for Resistant Hypertension which can be available in the Treatment-resistant Hypertension market in the upcoming years.

and others are currently working to develop drugs for Resistant Hypertension which can be available in the Treatment-resistant Hypertension market in the upcoming years. The Treatment-resistant Hypertension therapies in the pipeline include Aprocitentan, Firibastat (QGC001), CIN-107, IONIS-AGT-LRx, and others.

and others. The current understanding of Treatment-resistant hypertension has improved in recent decades, leading to growing awareness, improved management, and better outcomes, thereby driving the Treatment-resistant Hypertension market.

Treatment-resistant Hypertension Overview

Resistant Hypertension (RHTN) is defined as uncontrolled blood pressure despite the use of three antihypertensive agents of different classes, including diuretic, typically thiazide-like, a long-acting calcium channel blocker, and a renin-angiotensin system blocker, either an ACE (angiotensin-converting enzyme) inhibitor or an ARB (angiotensin receptor blocker), at maximal or maximally tolerated

Secondary causes of Resistant Hypertension include Obstructive Sleep Apnea, Renal Artery Stenosis, Renal Parenchymal Disease, and Primary Aldosteronism, along with some uncommon Resistant Hypertension causes such as Pheochromocytoma, Cushing's disease, thyroid, and parathyroid dysfunction, and aortic coarctation.

Resistant Hypertension symptoms may arise when blood pressure initially begins to increase or during a hypertensive crisis when levels are extremely high. Common Resistant Hypertension symptoms include headache, shortness of breath, chest pain, and nosebleeds. The Resistant Hypertension diagnosis requires the use of reliable blood pressure technology to confirm consistently raised blood pressure readings. Pseudo Resistance, such as a lack of blood pressure control owing to poor medication adherence or white coat hypertension, must be ruled out.

Treatment-resistant Hypertension Epidemiology Segmentation

As per DelveInsight, the total Treatment-resistant Hypertension prevalent population in the 7MM was more than 16 million in 2021.

Among EU5 countries, Germany has the highest prevalent population of Treatment-resistant Hypertension in 2021.

The Treatment-resistant Hypertension Market Report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019-2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Treatment-resistant Hypertension

Age-specific Cases of Treatment-resistant Hypertension

Gender-specific Cases of Treatment-resistant Hypertension

Treatment-resistant Hypertension Treatment Market

The treatment for Resistant Hypertension is focused on the addition of fourth-line therapy where blood pressure is not controlled by treatment with three drugs, described by NICE as A + C + D: that is, an ACE inhibitor or an angiotensin II receptor blocker (A), a calcium channel antagonist (C), and a thiazide or thiazide-like diuretic (D). The most recommended drug therapy for Resistant Hypertension as a fourth-line agent is spironolactone in patients with potassium of <4.5 mmol/L who are likely to respond to a mineralocorticoid receptor blocker. For patients with potassium of >4.5 mmol/L, it is recommended that the existing diuretic (thiazide or thiazide-like) be doubled.

Nonpharmacological therapies for Resistant Hypertension treatment include weight loss, regular exercise, a high-fiber, low-fat, low-salt diet, and alcohol moderation, which should be supported when appropriate. Potentially interfering pharmacological substances should be discontinued or reduced to clinically acceptable levels. Obstructive Sleep Apnea should be treated if it is present.

Furthermore, with a few promising drugs for Resistant Hypertension in the pipeline, the Treatment-resistant Hypertension market size is projected to grow. Among the emerging therapies, the most promising ones include firibastat (Quantum Genomics) – a Phase III Glutamyl aminopeptidase inhibitors, aprocitentan (Idorsia Pharmaceutical) – a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonists, and CIN-107 – Phase II aldosterone synthase inhibitor (ASI), among others.

Treatment-resistant Hypertension Pipeline Therapies and Key Players

Aprocitentan: Idorsia Ltd / Janssen Biotech

Firibastat (QGC001): Quantum Genomics SA

CIN-107: CinCor Pharma

IONIS-AGT-LRx: Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Treatment-resistant Hypertension Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the Treatment-resistant Hypertension market are anticipated to change with the launch of first-in-class drugs for resistant hypertension with novel MoA, such as aprocitentan, CIN-107, and others. Despite being the first-choice Resistant Hypertension medicine as an add-on therapy option for RHTN patients, there is an urgent unmet need for alternative therapeutic choices with a better side-effect profile, innovative MoA, simplicity of administration, etc which will drive the Treatment-resistant Hypertension market.

However, the high resistant hypertension prevalence in the elderly population complicates diagnosis and adherence to antihypertensive medication. As a result, in high-risk RHTN patients, a high prevalence of adverse events such as cardiovascular events, stroke, and hyperkalemia leads to a high death rate, thereby limiting the growth of the Treatment-resistant Hypertension market. In addition, there is a scarcity of real-time data on the epidemiology of RHTN in a given population. Furthermore, physician inertia (reluctance to prescribe new treatments) in the mature Treatment-resistant Hypertension market is expected to have an influence on the acceptance of newer therapies.

Moreover, lifestyle factors such as obesity and increased body mass index, and excessive alcohol and salt intake contribute to the presence of Resistant Hypertension, thus impeding Treatment-resistant Hypertension market growth. Several drugs and substances such as Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) probably represent the most common agents in worsening BP control. The use of NSAIDs increases BP levels and can blunt the effect of various antihypertensive drugs such as diuretics, angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors, and angiotensin receptor blockers, which in turn act as a barrier to the Treatment-resistant Hypertension market growth.

Furthermore, several other factors impacting the Treatment-resistant Hypertension market growth include Obstructive Sleep Apnea, Primary Aldosteronism, and Chronic Kidney Disease. They represent the most common secondary causes of Resistant Hypertension, whereas several other conditions may also be responsible for treatment resistance.

Scope of the Treatment-resistant Hypertension Market Report

Study Period: 2019-2032

2019-2032 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan ]

7MM [ , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and ] Key Treatment-resistant Hypertension Companies: Idorsia Ltd, Janssen Biotech, Quantum Genomics SA, CinCor Pharma, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Vifor Pharma, KBP Biosciences, and others

Idorsia Ltd, Janssen Biotech, Quantum Genomics SA, CinCor Pharma, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Vifor Pharma, KBP Biosciences, and others Key Treatment-resistant Hypertension Pipeline Therapies : Aprocitentan, Firibastat (QGC001), CIN-107, IONIS-AGT-LRx, and others

: Aprocitentan, Firibastat (QGC001), CIN-107, IONIS-AGT-LRx, and others Treatment-resistant Hypertension Therapeutic Assessment: Treatment-resistant Hypertension current marketed and emerging therapies

Treatment-resistant Hypertension current marketed and emerging therapies Treatment-resistant Hypertension Market Dynamics: Treatment-resistant Hypertension market drivers and barriers

Treatment-resistant Hypertension market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Treatment-resistant Hypertension Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights 2. Treatment-resistant Hypertension Market Report Introduction 3. Treatment-resistant Hypertension Market Overview at a Glance 4. Treatment-resistant Hypertension Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Treatment-resistant Hypertension Treatment and Management 7. Treatment-resistant Hypertension Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Treatment-resistant Hypertension Emerging Drugs 10. Other Promising Therapies 11. 7 Major Treatment-resistant Hypertension Market Analysis 12. Treatment-resistant Hypertension Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Treatment-resistant Hypertension Market Market Barriers 16. Unmet Needs 17. SWOT Analysis 18. Appendix 19. DelveInsight Capabilities 20. Disclaimer 21. About DelveInsight

